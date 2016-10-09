Mitchell dancer Kendra Jennings competes in the pom competition during the Mitchell Invite on Saturday at the Corn Palace. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

It was a good home meet for the Mitchell High School competitive cheer and dance teams on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

The Kernel cheer team took fourth place with 211.5 points and the dance team also earned a fourth-place finish with 214.83 points.

In the dance competition, Mitchell took fourth in hip-hop with 209.5 points and fourth in pom with 221.5 points. The Kernels also had a score of 213.5 as the lone team competing in kick.

Sioux Falls Washington won the dance competition with 266.33 points.

In the cheer competition, Mitchell earned judge scores of 65.5, 70.5 and 76.5 with one deduction. Washington also won the cheer competition with 243.5 points.

Parkston finished seventh with 200 points, Wagner took eight with 193.5 and Lyman finished in 10th place with 171 points.

Mitchell competes in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Thursday in Brookings.