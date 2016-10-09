No. 1 Midland outlasts DWU in GPAC volleyball battle

Dakota Wesleyan University's Michelle Van Epps, center, hits the ball as Midland's Jenny Bair, left, and Krystina Koepke, right, try to block it during a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match on Saturday at the Christen Family Athletic Center in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

In a thrilling Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match, Dakota Wesleyan University couldn't quite pull off the upset over No. 1 Midland University on Saturday at the Christen Athletic Center in Mitchell.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 23-25 and 15-8 in favor of Midland.

DWU proved it wouldn't go down without a fight by winning the first set of the match, but the Warriors rallied to take the second and third set.

The Tiger offense kept the game alive as DWU took set four. In the final set DWU hung with Midland as the score was tied at six until Midland put together a late rally to earn a 15-8 win over the Tigers.

Senior Dana Misiaszek, a former Mitchell Kernel, had a career night with 14 kills and 23 digs, while Lauren Tadlock chipped in 20 kills and 16 digs. Michelle Van Epps also recorded a double-double with 42 assists and 11 digs and Taylor Spence and Mallory Cooper added 24 and 15 digs, respectively.

DWU (12-9, 2-7 GPAC) plays Mount Marty College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Yankton.