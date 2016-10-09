VERMILLION — Chris Streveler threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as South Dakota remained unbeaten at home after holding on for a 28-25 win over Northern Iowa Saturday in the 100th Dakota Days football game.

Northern Iowa (2-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley) entered the game ranked 11th in all three Football Championship Subdivision polls but has lost three of its last four games. Northern Iowa had won seven of the previous eight meetings between the teams, including a 20-7 decision last year.

Streveler ran 69 yards for a touchdown in the second minute of the game and put the Coyotes (2-3, 1-1) in front for good by hitting Tacari Carpenter with a 75-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter. The pair reconnected from 29-yards out in the third quarter to make it 28-17,

Aaron Bailey sneaked in from the 1 to pull Northern Iowa within a field goal, 28-25 early in the fourth.

South Dakota State 45, Southern Illinois 39

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Taryn Christion threw for a school-record 466 yards and five touchdowns to win a 45-39 shootout with Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

Christion broke the previous record held by Dan Fjeldheim, who threw for 460 yards against St. Cloud State in Sept., 2002.

Jake Wieneke finished with 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns, while Dallas Goedert added 108 and one score for the Jackrabbits (3-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley). It was the third straight game that each went over 100 yards receiving.

South Dakota State led 35-18 midway through the 3rd quarter before Jimmy Jones scored twice, once rushing and once receiving, to cut the Salukis deficit to 35-32 after three.

But Christion answered with a 27-yard strike to Alex Wilde to push the score to 42-32, and South Dakota State hung on over the final 11:18.

Josh Straughan threw for 380 yards and two scores for Southern Illinois (2-3, 0-2).

Sioux Falls 48, Southwest Minnesota State 28

SIOUX FALLS—The No. 9 University of Sioux Falls football team racked up 670 yards of total offense in a 48-28 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The Cougars outscored the Mustangs 31-14 in the second half for the win.

USF's Luke Papilion, Justin Fulks and Max Mickey each had more than 100 yards rushing. Papilion had 12 carries for 122 yards, Fulks added 21 carries for a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns and Mickey chipped in 15 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns.

USF (6-0) plays Winona State at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Winona, Minnesota.

Augustana 44, Wayne State 31

WAYNE, Neb.—Trey Heid passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns to push Augustana past Wayne State 44-31 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game on Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska.

Heid's performance pushed him to become the school's all-time leader in passing yards and helped the Vikings improve to 4-2 on the season.

Heid added 68 yards rushing and one touchdown, while Matt Heller had 169 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Augustana hosts Minnesota State-Mankato at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Bemidji State 31, Northern State 28 (OT)

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Despite out-gaining Bemidji State 439-385, Northern State wasn't able to pull out an upset over the No. 25 Beavers on Saturday in Bemidji, Minnesota.

The Wolves fell 31-28 in overtime and dropped to 3-3 on the season.

NSU quarterback Christian McAlvain finished the game with 294 passing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 51 yards rushing. Taylor Houchin led the NSU recievers with 84 yards and Nicholas Truen rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

NSU plays Minnesota Duluth at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Duluth, Minnesota.

Black Hills State 48, Colorado Mesa 34

SPEARFISH—Black Hills State continued to build on its strong season topping No. 13 Colorado Mesa 48-34 on Saturday in Spearfish.

The win pushed the Yellow Jackets into a tie for first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Ryan Hommel passed for 367 yards and Phydell Paris added 104 rushing yards as the Yellow Jackets recorded 574 yards of total offense in the win. Shandon Jones had seven catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Groves led the defense with 12 tackles and an interception as BHSU also forced six turnovers.

BHSU plays Western State at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Gunnison, Colorado.

South Dakota School of Mines 44, New Mexico Highlands 17

LAS VEGAS, N.M.—South Dakota School of Mines earned a 44-17 win over New Mexico Highlands University Cowboys in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference showdown on Saturday in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The win pushed SD Mines to 5-1 overall record and 4-1 mark in the RMAC.

Connor Silveria had 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Dorian Cowart added 147 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

The Hardrockers will face Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in Golden, Colorado.

Presentation 34, Jamestown 25

JAMESTOWN, N.D.—Presentation College forced eight turnovers and picked up a 34-25 win over the University of Jamestown on Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota.

It was the Saints first-ever win over the Jimmies.

It was also the first North Star Athletic Association victory of the season for the Saints, who improved to 4-1 overall.

The Saints led 21-9 at the half and were led by Logan Weisser's six catches for 165 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Presentation plays Finlandia at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Aberdeen.