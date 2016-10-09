MHS girls tennis team takes eighth at state

RAPID CITY—One of the Mitchell High School girls tennis team's most successful seasons came to close on Saturday at the state tournament in Rapid City.

After three days of tennis, Mitchell finished in eighth place with 267.5 points, while Sioux Falls Lincoln captured the state title with 646 points.

The Kernels had five matches to play on the final day and went 1-4 with the No. 3 doubles team of Madison Bohlen and Ashley Jones winning the consolation final for ninth place. Both Jones and Bohlen fell in the consolation finals of No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles, respectively.

In No. 3 singles, Kelsey Dahme dropped her fifth-place match to Sioux Fall O'Gorman's Maddie Nguyen 10-8, while the No. 1 doubles team of Sammy Pooley and Avery Larson fell in the fifth-place match as well.

"It was a tough day for us but kudos to the No. 3 doubles team for winning the consolation championship," Moller said. "We slid one spot back to Pierre, which had a great tournament. When you get to Saturday, there aren't any easy wins left and I thought the girls battled like the battled all week long."

The Kernels will only lose one senior—Kaihlen Smith—to graduation and return a majority of the team back next season. Moller said the team gained valuable experience this season and will look to build off this year's success in the future.

"We've learned and grown a lot," Moller said. "We've had some success, but there's certainly room for improvement. Hopefully that little taste of success will fuel them during the offseason to get on the court and prepare for an even better season next year."