Cougars top Nighthawks

BURKE—Lahna Matucha's 13 kills helped push Burke/South Central past Tripp-Demont/Armour 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Saturday in Burke.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-16 and 25-14.

Taylee Indahl added 11 kills and one block, while Ryahna Schweigert and Teah Serr had 13 and 11 digs, respectively. Madison Wischmann had 24 assists in the win.

For TDA, Erica Koster had 19 digs and 10 assists for a double-double, while Brianna Stoebner had a team-high four kills in the loss.

Burke/South Central (12-7) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday in Bonesteel. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (3-15) plays Scotland on Thursday in Scotland.