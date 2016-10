The Miami Heat announced Kasib Powell, current head coach of the Dakota Magic, will serve as an assistant for the team's D-League affiliate—the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The Heat and Skyforce announced Powell's hiring on Sunday. He joins assistant coach Anthony Carter on head coach Nevada Smith's staff.

The Magic (4-1) host the Omaha Chargers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Corn Palace.