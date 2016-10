FREMONT, Neb.—The Dakota Wesleyan University men's and women's soccer teams dropped Great Plains Athletic Conference contests to Midland University on Saturday in Fremont, Neb.

The Men fell 10-0 to the No. 22 Warriors, while the women dropped a 2-0 match.

The Tiger men (1-10, 0-4 GPAC) host Briar Cliff University at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell, while the women (0-11-1, 0-4-1 GPAC) will play Briar Cliff at 5:30 p.m.