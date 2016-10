MCCOOK LAKE—The Dakota Wesleyan University men's and women's cross-country teams each finished 13th at the Briar Cliff University Invite on Saturday in McCook Lake.

Jeremiah Panec was the Tigers top finisher in the men's race in 17th place, while McKenna Rogers took 60th in the girls event.

The Tigers compete in the Mount Marty Invite on Oct. 22 in Yankton.