Mitchell cross-country teams take 8th at ESD meet

Mitchell's Lucas Moller runs during the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Saturday at Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Both the Mitchell High School boys and girls cross-country teams finished in eighth place at the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet held at Wild Oak Golf Course on Saturday in Mitchell.

The Kernel boys finished with 186 points, while the girls team had 209 points in the nine-team event. Aberdeen won both the boys and girls title with 46 and 28 points, respectively.

In the boys race, Mitchell's top finisher was Lucas Moller, who finished in 21st place with a time of 18 minutes 8.88 seconds and was followed by teammate Kelton Vincent, who took 22nd (18:12.14).

"It was fun and a lot of fun to run in Mitchell," Moller, an eighth-grader, said. "That hill was a killer, but I thought I did really well. We need to work hard and try to push each other to do better."

Harrisburg's Alex Auch won the individual title with a time of 16:13. 57.

In the girls race, Mary Krause took 24th place (20:57.16), while Avia Haley finished in 38th (21:35.87).

Brookings' Ellie Abraham won the girls race with a time of 18:34.53.

Mitchell competes in the Huron Invite on Thursday in Huron.

Cross Country

Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet

Saturday at Wild Oak Golf Course, Mitchell

Girls (5,000 meters)

Team scores: 1. Aberdeen 28, 2. Yankton 68, 3. Brandon Valley 71, 4. Pierre 116, 5. Brookings 152, 6. Watertown 165, 7. Harrisburg 201, 8. Mitchell 209, 9. Huron 210.

Individual finishers: 1. Ellie Abraham, BRK, 18:34.53; 2. Melanie Jacobs, AC, 18;44.04; 3. Maddy McClure, Y, 19:11.52; 4. Zoe Douglas, AC, 19:35.90; 5. Trinity Miller, AC, 19:37.17; 6. Madisyn Bietz, Y, 19:42.32; 7. Abby Kopecky, AC, 19:46.95; 8. Allison Rief, BV, 19:58.39; 9. Mikaela Birath, BV, 20:01.08; 10. Ava Riggs, AC, 20:04.10.

11. Katherine Ericksen, AC, 20:06.29; 12. Jordan Hermansen, AC, 20:09.74; 13. Kylie Foss, BV, 20:12.75; 14. Austyn Smithback, HAR, 20:17.90; 15. Lauren Wells, BV, 20:30.49; 16. Ellie Karolevitz, Y, 20:35.98; 17. Jaclyn Lloyd, W, 20:37.24; 18. Kyla Keyes, P, 20:38.77; 19. Sami Shoultz, HUR, 20:44.63; 20. Lauren Eidsness, Y, 20:45.21.

21. Dayna Martinmass, P, 20:46.62; 22. Hannah Shaffer, P, 20:49.67; 23. Tessa Folkers, Y, 20:50.55; 24. Mary Krause, M, 20:57.16; 25. Madison Gray, BRK, 21:01.18; 26. Ashley Wells, BV, 21:03.58; 27. Delaney Engebrecht, P, 21:04.23; 28. Jessica Lutmer, P, 21:06.02; 29. Katie Wentzy, BV, 21:06.29; 30. Abbi Hanna, BV, 21:15.21.

31. Carly Vavra, Y, 21:17.86; 32. Bastienne Baggett, BRK, 21:19.20; 33. Brooke Malson, AC, 21:21.41; 34. Haylee Waterfall, BV, 21:23.06; 35. Jada Anderson, W, 21:23.52; 36. Sarah Presler, BV, 21:29.88; 37. Halli Drewes, P, 21:34.90; 38. Avia Haley, M, 21:35.87; 39. Allie Tesch, W, 21:41.21; 40. Braylee Thomas, HUR, 21:44.91.

41. Emerson McClure, Y, 21:47.96; 42. Hannah Hendrick, BV, 21:58.31; 43. Morgan Anderson, W, 21.59.77; 44. Jaden West, W, 22:03.61; 45. Tyann Hart, M, 22.04.04; 46. Kayden Schwebke, HAR, 22:04.15; 47. Brooke Ziegler, W, 22:04.50; 48. Brooke Ulrickson, HAR, 22:05.78; 49. Emma Lusk, P, 22:06.39; 50. Mariah McKibben, BRK, 22:09.26.

51. Jordan Adams, HUR, 22:16.47; 52. Morgan Oedekoven, P, 22:23.17; 53. Kelsey Phelps, BRK, 22:28.79; 54. Josie Boyd, HAR, 22:31.08; 55. Alexis Feenstra, HUR, 22:46.75; 56. Abby Brennan, AC, 22:46.75; 57. Marissa Holinka, W, 22:47.70; 58. Charlotte Souter, HAR, 22:52.54; 59. Abigail Lenssen, W, 23:00.76; 60. Jazmyn Brinkman-Wall, M, 23:12.04.

61. Alexis Tjaden, HAR, 23:18.96; 62. Dacey Veflin, W, 23:23.89; 63. Emma Pickrel, W, 23:24.07; 64. Maria Noyes, P, 23:26.45; 65. Brooke Wika, BRK, 23:46.90; 66. Alexis Haiar, M, 23:47.44; 67. Isabella Shreeve, HUR, 24:01.88; 68. Hannah Ziebarth, M, 24:07.29; 69. Kyla Crago, M, 24:22.61; 70. Allycen Herrman, P, 25:08.88.

Boys (5,000 meters)

Team scores: 1. Aberdeen 46, 2. Brandon Valley 72, 3. Brookings 92, 4. Harrisburg 109, 5. Watertown 121, 6. Yankton 129, 7. Pierre 157, 8. Mitchell 186, 9. Huron 210.

Individual finishers: 1. Alex Auch, HAR, 16:13. 57; 2. Aaron Ryan, ABR, 16:20.46; 3. Jakob Hanna, BV, 16:40.42; 4. Jackson Harrison, AC, 16:48.70; 5. Max Wilde, BV, 16:58.55; 6. Caleb Lusk, P, 17:23.90; 7. Gabe Syhre, W, 17:28.04; 8. Zach Johnson, AC, 17:33.38; 9. Shane Ritter, AC, 17:38.18; 10. Eli Cheever, BV, 17:44.68.

11. Josh Krull, HAR, 17:50.32; 12. Greg Opdahl, BRK, 17:51.22; 13. Nick Rudnik, BRK, 17:52.42; 14. Dillon Bollinger, W, 17:55.73; 15. Tucker Berens, P, 17:56.37; 16. Joshua Powell, BV, 17:58.17; 17. Brady Bollinger, W, 17:59.47; 20. Carter Holm, BRK, 18:06.73.

21. Lucas Moller, M, 18:08.88; 22. Kelton Vincent, M, 18:12.14; 23. Austin Burris, AC, 18:13.68; 24. Chris Jones, Y, 18:18.54; 25. Noah Anderson, Y, 18:19.59; 26. Brenden Corbett, HUR, 18:20.61; 27. Rowdy Hillmer, HAR, 18:23.63; 28. Josh Mohs, BRK, 18:26.73; 29. Jared Loecker, AC, 18:26.74; 30. Jakob Harrel, Y, 18:29.52.

31. Brandon Ritter, AC, 18:35.34; 32. Jacob Paulson, Y, 18:35.84; 33. Pierce Okken, HAR, 18:37.26; 34. Landon Claeys, HUR, 18:40.28; 35. Frank Hines, HUR, 18:42.48; 36. Jacob Jarding, M, 18:45.77; 37. Nick Wipf, HAR, 18:48.05; 38. James House, BV, 18:48.57; 39. Caleb Klatt, BV, 18:49.51; 40. Alejandro Ramirez, P, 18:51.30.

41. Connor Bramer, W, 18:58.28; 42. So Aung, AC, 18:59.45; 43. Luke Jacobs, AC, 19:91.92; 44. Solomon Bach, W, 19:04.28; 45. Mason Welker, Y, 19:05.26; 46. Zach Hentschel, BV, 19:06.70; 47. Luke Kocer, BV, 19:09.09; 48. Marshall Stearns, BRK, 19:09.32; 49. Evan Papka, HAR, 19:15.12; 50. William Turman, P, 19:20.88.

51. Jackson Husman, Y, 19:22.88; 52. Vicente Ramirez, P, 19:26.61; 53. Chris Andrews, W, 19:27.48; 54. Cole Burris, AC, 19:32.60; 55. Owen Schweitzer, HAR, 19:36.77; 56. Roman Berestyuk, BV, 19:50.44; 57. Garet Wilson-Reihe, W, 19:56.11; 58. Johnny Neu, Y, 20:03.96; 59. Russell Duley, M, 20:11.53; 60. Michael Spader, HAR, 20:13.77.

61. Trecyn Hallman, HAR, 20:16.46; 62. Isaac Kitchens, 20:17.07; 63. Ty Schultz, Y, 20:23.37; 64. Gage Nelson, M, 20:39.51; 65. Tyrese Theus, HUR, 21:24.18; 66. Jared Mauer, M, 21:35.18; 67. Samuel Slocum, P, 21:53.38; 68. Eric Tulowetzke, W, 22:12.37; 69. Spencer LaFortune, HUR, 23:46.95.