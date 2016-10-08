DWU edges Dordt 42-37

Instead, the Tiger offense put together a 12 play, 79-yard scoring drive to reclaim a 42-37 lead with 1 minute, 22 seconds left and the DWU defense stopped the Defenders to preserve the Great Plains Athletic Conference road victory on Saturday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

"For me, the thing I'm most proud of is in the last five minutes, on both sides of the ball, we were just able to execute at a high level," DWU head coach Ross Cimpl said. "Our special teams did a good job pinning them deep and it was good to see guys do their job and come out with a win."

The go-ahead touchdown was scored by wide receiver Dustin Livingston, who hauled in a 41-yard strike from quarterback Dillon Turner. The play capped off a stellar day for the Tiger offense, which finished the game with 721 yards of total offense in the win.

"It was great to see our guys execute in those situations," Cimpl said of the final five minutes of the game. "Defensively, we had to get back on the field and get a stop to seal the win and we did."

DWU (4-2, 2-1 GPAC) was led by Turner, who combined for 606 yards of total offense. The junior quarterback had 22 carries for 204 yards and one touchdown, while going 31-of-39 for 402 yards passing with three touchdowns. Hayden Adams was Turner's top target, finishing with a game-high 13 catches for 153 yards. Livingston added nine catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns and Kodi Larson chipped in with five catches for 59 yards and one touchdown.

"It's the second game we've been able to put our three-headed monster at wide receiver with Dustin, Hayden and Larson," Cimpl said. "Those guys are all playmakers and those guys work really hard every single day to try and make our team better. Dillon Turner pulling the trigger doesn't hurt either."

Running back Jonathon Withrow added 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns and Gaige Marshall chipped in six carries for 20 yards as the Tigers picked up 319 yards on the ground. DWU's offensive explosion helped the team overcome four turnovers in the contest (one interception and three fumbles).

Dordt finished the game with 378 yards of total offense (244 rushing and 134 passing). Bryce Lidtka carried the load for the Defenders, rushing 32 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Brock Lamie went 9-of-17 passing for 134 yards and one touchdown. Jason Miller had six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown in the loss.

Defensively, Dillon Rork and Nathan Dahl each had 11 tackles and one sack for DWU, while Trey DeCroock had nine tackles.

"Dordt is a really good team and our conference top to bottom is a dog fight every single week," Cimpl said. "We are at home three weeks in a row and every single game is a huge game, no bigger than our next game against Concordia. We need to make sure we continue to make progress, because if you don't in our conference, someone is going to beat you."

The Tigers host Concordia in the first game of a three-game homestead at 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Dakota Wesleyan 10 6 20 6—42

Dordt College 6 8 8 15—37

Scoring summary

First quarter

DWU: Dusting Livingston 26 pass from Dillion Turner (Chase Murphy kick)

DC: Bryce Lidtka 65 run (kick missed)

DWU: Murphy 32 field goal

Second quarter

DWU: Jonathon Withrow 6 run (kick missed)

DC: Lidtka 1 run (Lidtka run)

Third quarter

DWU: Withrow 19 run (Gus Haskell kick)

DC: Jason Miller 46 pass from Brock Lamle (Lamle run)

DWU: Kodi Larson 31 pass from Turner (Haskell kick)

DWU: Turner 4 run (kick missed)

Fourth quarter

DC: Lidtka 1 run (Miller pass from Lamle)

DC: Lidtka 6 run (Brett Gaines kick)

DWU: Livingston 41 pass from Turner (pass failed)