Top-ranked Winner rolls past Parkston

Parkston's Blake Bietz (35) finds a hole in the Winner defense to score the Trojans first touchdown against the Warriors during a game on Friday night in Parkson. (Matt Gade / Republic)

The Warriors scored 40 points in the first half and ran up 428 yards of offense against their rivals from Parkston in a 48-16 victory on Friday in Parkston.

It was a balanced performance for the defending state champions, rushing for 243 yards and passing for another 185 yards, as Kayleb Brozik scored four times in the first half, including three touchdown passes from quarterback Drew DeMers.

"When we're balanced like we were tonight, we know we're going to be tough," Brozik said. "We have a lot of weapons and it's fun when we can get it all going."

After forcing a three-and-out, the Warriors opened the scoring and drove 70 yards in eight plays to cap the drive with a Brozik 10-yard touchdown run, with Cameron Kuil tacking on the two-point run with 7 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

Parkston had a golden opportunity to answer the score, driving 10 plays down to the Warrior 10-yard line but a 27-yard field goal from Jordan McKean went wide to end the threat. In response, the Warriors marched 80 yards in six plays with a touchdown pass from DeMers to Brozik to put the Warriors up 16-0 after Ty Bolton converted the two-point play with a run with 27 seconds left in the opening frame.

The Trojans were mostly held in check from there for the remainder of the first half and after a Jayden Schroeder one-yard touchdown plunge over the goal line, the DeMers-to-Brozik connection continued to roll.

On a fourth-and-21 play, DeMers hit Brozik on a 47-yard touchdown toss with 4:10 left in the first half. Later, following a Parkston failed fourth-down try in Warrior territory, Brozik was wide open down the middle of the field and DeMers hit him for a 64-yard completion with 24 seconds left before halftime to make it 40-0 at the halftime break.

"You never really know when we're going to be throwing it but the chances were there tonight. And our offensive line isn't going to let me get hit back there, so that makes my job pretty easy," DeMers said.

DeMers finished the game with 7-of-9 for 185 yards and the three passing touchdowns to Brozik, who had four catches for 132 yards receiving. Winner coach Dan Aaker was pleased with the offensive firepower Friday, something that has built all season.

"We haven't really thrown a lot this year and tonight, we threw more than we have and Drew is just able to make those plays," Aaker said.

After not allowing an offensive touchdown from an opponent in the first five games and allowing just six points in all, Parkston finally broke through the Warrior wall in the fourth quarter. Brayden Leischner blocked a punt to give the Trojans good field position and five plays later, Blake Bietz scored on a four-yard touchdown run. After a 47-yard touchdown run by Winner's Riley Calhoon, Tulsa Janish answered on the next play from scrimmage, busting off a 70-yard touchdown run to push the score to the final margin of 48-16.

"We played hard and (Winner) did a great job of exposing the things that we don't do very well," said Trojans coach Eric Norden. "They're a solid team that's well coached and they really attack you. We were able to move the ball once a while and get some plays and we have to build off the plays we can build off of and fix the parts that need work."

Calhoon finished as Winner's leading rusher, running for 80 yards on eight carries, plus 15 receiving yards. Cameron Kuil had 61 yards on nine carries and added 38 receiving yards. Chase Kingsbury had nine tackles and South Dakota State University-bound lineman Krockett Krolikowski had six stops and two sacks.

The Trojans, who had won the last four games heading into Friday night, had 128 yards of total offense on 36 plays, including 131 rushing yards and minus-3 passing. Bietz had 49 yards rushing on 12 carries and eight tackles to lead Parkston on defense. Parkston (4-3) will have a bye before playing at No. 2-ranked Groton Area on Oct. 20.

Winner (6-0) will close out the season with two home games, hosting Redfield/Doland Friday and Jones County/White River on Oct. 20. Krolikowski said the team is getting everyone's best shot and handling it well, so far.

"That's what you want, to be honest," he said. "We're getting challenged and I think we're meeting it and that's exciting for us."

W 16 24 0 8 — 48

P 0 0 0 16 —16

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Kayleb Brozik 10 run (Cameron Kuil run)

W: Brozik 15 pass from Drew DeMers (Ty Bolton run)

Second quarter

W: Jayden Schroeder 1 run (Kuil run)

W: Brozik 47 pass from DeMers (Brozik run)

W: Brozik 64 pass from DeMers (Schroeder run)

Fourth quarter

P: Blake Bietz 5 run (Dawson Semmler run)

W: Riley Calhoun 47 run (Bolton run)

P: Tulsa Janish 70 run (Rylan Leischner run)