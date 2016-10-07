Warbirds pull away in second half at Bon Homme

Bon Homme's Chase Kortan (4) carries the ball past Wolsey-Wessington's Skylar Zomer on Friday in Tyndall. Bon Homme's Josh Schmidt (9) and Joshua Crownover (22) are in the background. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

TYNDALL—Class 9AA No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington turned a one-point first half deficit into a 37-point victory on Friday in Tyndall.

The Warbirds intercepted Bon Homme four times in the second half and Darian Ogunjemilusi scored five total touchdowns as they picked up the 52-15 win over the Cavaliers.

"People are going to see that score and think it was an ugly game and it was anybody's game through two-and-half, three quarters," Bon Homme coach Byron Pudwill said. "Heartbreaking."

The Cavaliers (3-3) were clinging to a 15-14 halftime lead and the Warbirds took the lead early in the third quarter on an Ogunjemilusi touchdown to make it 20-15.

It appeared as if the seesaw battle would continue in the second half. However, Wolsey-Wessington (6-1) blew the game open in the second half, thanks in part to its pass defense.

"Our secondary struggled in Gregory (a 40-36 defeat) and we knew we had to pick it up this game if we wanted to win and do some damage," Ogunjemilusi said. "That is what we did."

Ogunjemilusi did most of the damage. After Ogunjemilusi's touchdown to start the third quarter, the Cavaliers drove deep into Wolsey-Wessington's territory. Mark Hamilton then intercepted Bryce Scieszinski and returned the football past midfield.

Ogunjemilusi turned the pick into a three-yard touchdown run.

"That was very big," Ogunjemilusi said about the sequence. "It could have been in the difference in the game, getting that stop and going up by another touchdown."

But the Warbirds weren't done. Ogunjemilusi, DeVante Luellman and Zane Wuestewald each had interceptions in the second half. Wuestewald, a defensive lineman, took his back for a 35-yard touchdown to cap off the second half surge for the Warbirds.

"I was like what the heck happened and then after that it just avalanched," Pudwill said.

The Warbirds held Bon Homme to 181 passing yards. Two weeks ago, Wolsey-Wessington gave up 400-plus passing yards in the defeat against Gregory.

"Those young kids stepped up," Wolsey-Wessington coach Gordon Hooks said about his secondary. "I didn't think it was bad in the first half. In the second half, we broke on some balls, tipped some balls and played a little bit more aggressive and I think we wore them down."

That, and Ogunjemilusi wore the Cavaliers down. The defensive back/running back had 235 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also had a passing touchdown.

Ogunjemilusi was called into play quarterback because starter, Austin Kemnitz, went down with an arm injury early in the first quarter.

"Darian went back there and he ran hard and our line stepped it up," Hooks said.

Nathan Schenkel was Bon Homme's leading rusher with 63 yards and one touchdown. Scieszinski finished with 108 passing yards.

Bon Homme will play Platte-Geddes next Friday in Platte. Wolsey-Wessington will play Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central next Friday in Wolsey. That game will be a rematch of last year's Class 9AA state title game, which the Warbirds won.

WW 8 6 14 24 — 52

BH 7 8 0 0 — 15

Scoring summary

First quarter

BH: Nathan Schenkel 18 run (Josh Crownover kick)

W-W: Darian Ogunjemilusi 80 run (Ogunjemilusi run)

BH: Chase Kortan 10 run (Kortan pass from Schenkel)

Second quarter

W-W: Bennett White pass from Ogunjemilusi (run failed)

Third quarter

W-W: Ogunjemilusi 3 run (run failed)

W-W: Ogunjemilusi 3 run (DeVante Luellman run)

Fourth quarter

W-W: Ogunjemilusi 1 run (Luellman run)

W-W: Luellman 5 run (White pass from Skylar Zomer)

W-W: Zane Wuestewald 35 interception return (Tyler Babcock pass from Zomer)