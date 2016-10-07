No. 2 Kernels take down Brookings

Mitchell Kernels running back Spencer Neugebauer (8) eludes Brookings' Akren Prodoehl (4) during an Eastern South Dakota Conference football game Friday at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Phu Nguyen/For The Daily Republic)

Mitchell's Sam Michels avoids a tackle by Akren Prodoehl (left) to break off a 55-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of the Kernels' 55-20 Eastern South Dakota Conference win over the Bobcats on Friday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Troy Maroney/Brookings Register)

BROOKINGS—Fueled by an offense that rushed for 519 yards and a defense that posted a second-half shutout, the Mitchell High School football team earned its sixth-straight win.

The No. 2 Kernels downed the Brookings Bobcats 55-20 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference battle on Friday at South Dakota State University's Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

After leading Brookings 34-20 at halftime, the Kernels scored 21 unanswered points to improve to 6-1 on the season, while handing Brookings its seventh straight loss.

Brookings took an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter and Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde credited the Bobcats for giving the Kernels all they could handle in the first half.

"I don't think we weren't ready, I think Brookings is a physical football team that caused a few issues for us," VanOverschelde said. "We were a much more composed football team in the second half than in the first half. The key was playing with a lead, playing smart and playing confident."

Mitchell quickly erased the early deficit with back-to-back 50-plus yard runs by Sam Michels and Spencer Neugebauer to lead 14-7 after one quarter. Neugebauer finished the game with 16 carries for 236 yards and four touchdowns, while Michels had 11 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown as Mitchell totaled 519 rushing yards in the win.

"It was tough sledding, but I was very impressed with how Sam Michels ran very early and Spencer Neugebauer seemed to bring it up another notch running very hard," VanOverschelde said. "When we're able to do that, we'll hopefully continue to win more football games."

Neugebauer added two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and Kiel Nelson busted loose for a 68-yard touchdown run to make the score 34-13. The Bobcats cut into Mitchell's lead with a 29-yard touchdown pass by Devin Coughlin to Sam Wilber with two seconds remaining in the half.

The second half was all Kernels, as the defense didn't allow a point the rest of the game. Cody Reichelt led Mitchell with 15 tackles, while Spencer Neugebauer added 11 tackles and an interception. Briggs Havlik finished with nine tackles, Carson Max added eight and Michels had four tackles and one interception.

Nelson found Reichelt for a 32-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring in the second half before Neugebauer and Chris Wahlen each added touchdown runs. Nelson finished the game with seven carries for 90 yards and added two passes for 40 yards in the win.

"Kiel Nelson continues to improve and understand what we're trying to accomplish," VanOverschelde said about his sophomore quarterback. "He carried the ball with some confidence and made some exciting plays out there."

Mitchell will host Pierre at 7 p.m. on Friday at Joe Quintal Field.

NOTES: Spencer Neugebauer became the Mitchell career rushing touchdowns leader with 37 rushing touchdowns, breaking Kanin Nelson's record of 33. He also tied Nelson for single season rushing touchdowns with 20.

Mitchell 14 20 7 14—55

Brookings 7 13 0 0—20

Scoring summary

First quarter

B: Sam Wilber 10 pass from Nick Harden (Justin Devine kick good)

M: Sam Michels 55 run (kick missed)

M: Spencer Neugebauer 52 run (Michels run)

Second quarter

M: Neugebauer 9 run (kick missed)

M: Neugebauer 3 run (Paulson kick)

B: Parker Beers 51 run (kick missed)

M: Kiel Nelson 68 run (Paulson kick)

B: Wilber 29 pass from Devin Coughlin (Devine kick)

Third quarter

M: Cody Reichelt 32 pass from Nelson (Paulson kick)

Fourth quarter

M: Neugebauer 49 run (Paulson kick)

M: Chris Wahlen 1 run (Paulson kick)