Area prep high school football: Howard blanks Menno/Marion

Howard's Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer (15) runs the ball as Menno/Marion's Hunter Haberman (38) tries to tackle him during a prep football game on Friday in Howard. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

HOWARD — The Howard Tigers picked up their second win of the season, blanking Menno/Marion 46-0 in prep football action on Friday in Howard.

Howard's Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer finished the game with seven carries for 144 yards and one touchdown. He also added three catches for 73 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Kramer. Also for the Tigers, Michael Hofer added 20 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Kramer finished the game 3-for-6 passing for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Menno/Marion's leading rusher was Trey Bohlmann, who had 10 carries for 48 yards in the loss. Gavin Pankratz went 6-of-15 for 62 yards passing.

Menno/Marion (1-5) plays Canistota on Friday in Menno, while Howard (2-4) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday in Mount Vernon.

Scoring summary

First quarter

H: Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer 60 run (Michael Hofer run)

H: Erickson-Reisdorfer 43 pass Mitch Kramer (EJ Leetch pass from Kramer)

Second quarter

H: Hofer 10 run (Hofer run)

H: Hofer 2 run (Conner Hamilton from Kramer)

Third quarter

H: Hofer 14 run (Ries-Dorfer run)

H: Hamilton 6 run (pass failed)

Burke/South Central 26, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 18,

BONESTEEL — Burke/South Central topped Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26-18 in prep football action on Friday night.

The Cougars received 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Vladik Johnson, while Brock Karbo threw for 65 yards in the victory.

Shawn Goehring led ACDC with 11 carries for 155 yards. Daaron Tronvold caught five passes for 113 yards in the loss.

Burke/South Central (1-6) has a bye week before taking on Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Oct. 20 in Armour. ACDC (1-6) plays Avon on Friday in Lake Andes.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSC: Vladik Johnson 39 run (Johnson run)

BSC: Johnson 1 run (failed conversion)

Second quarter

ACDC: Shawn Goehring 85 run (failed conversion)

Third quarter

ACDC: Daaron Tronvold pass from Jacey Garcia 11 yards (failed conversion)

Fourth quarter

BSC: Brock Karbo 1 run (failed conversions)

BSC: Johnson 30 run (failed conversions)

ACDC: Tronvold from Garcia 46 yards (failed conversion)

Corsica-Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

ARMOUR — Corsica-Stickney racked up 45 first-quarter points en route to a comfortable 58-0 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday night.

The game was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Clayton Menning only carried the ball six times for Corsica-Stickney, but he turned those opportunities into 236 yards. Landon Bruinsma threw for 25 yards for the Jaguars, and Evan Burns and Brady Tolsma tied for the leading tackler with four apiece.

Cade Gemar threw for 30 yards to lead the Nighthawk offense. Noah Schafers had three tackles.

Corsica-Stickney (6-0) plays Scotland on Friday in Scotland. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-6) plays Colome on Friday in Colome.

Scoring summary

First quarter

CS: Cordell Menning 1 rush (kick good)

CS: Safety

CS: Clayton Menning 80 rush (kick good)

CS: Cl. Menning 35 rush (kick good)

CS: Co. Menning pass from Landon Bruinsma (kick good)

CS: Cl. Menning 70 rush (rush good)

CS: Bruinsma 14 rush (kick good)

Second quarter

CS: Cl. Menning 66 rush (kick good)

CS: Jaden Barse 36 rush (conversion failed)

Gregory 54, Hill City 14

GREGORY — Andy McCance's four touchdowns helped No. 2 Gregory dispose of Hill City 54-14 in prep football action on Friday in Gregory.

The junior quarterback accounted for 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while going 5-of-9 passing for 140 yards and two more touchdowns in the win. Robert Vomacka finished the game with five carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns and Jackson Eklund chipped in four carries for 59 yards and one touchdown.

McCance's top target was Joseph Veskrna, who hauled in three passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gorillas racked up 379 rushing yards in the win, while holding Hill City to 100 yards rushing.

Caleb Stukel led the Gregory defense with nine tackles and an interception, while Tommy Determan had eight tackles.

Hill City finished with 213 passing yards and Lissandro Escobar led the Rangers defense with 12 tackles.

Gregory (7-0) will conclude the regular season on Friday at White Lake when the Gorillas play Kimball/White Lake. Hill City (3-3) will head to Crazy Horse on Friday for an afternoon contest.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Robert Vomacka 1 run (pass failed)

G: Andy McCance 51 run (pass failed)

G: Joseph Veskrna 33 pass from McCance (VanDerWerff pass from McCance)

Second quarter

G: Veskrna 15 pass from McCance (McCance run)

G: Vomacka 52 run (kick blocked)

HC: Brandon Johnson 61 pass from Ryan Skillingstad (conversion failed)

Third quarter

HC: Noah Krull 1 run (conversion good)

Fourth quarter

G: Jackson Eklund 19 pass from Grant Thomas

G: Eklund 22 pass (pass failed)

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 56, Hanson 18

ALEXANDRIA — Mount Vernon/Plankinton scored the final 30 points of the game as they downed Hanson 56-18 on Friday night.

Dane Rihanek helped spark the Titans by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Hayden Schmidt took care of the rest by scoring the next six MVP touchdowns, five of which came on the ground as he racked up 137 rushing yards to lead all players. Schmidt added a sixth touchdown through the air as he passed for a total of 110 yards in the game.

Matt Kayser rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries for Hanson. He added another 61 yards on two receptions. Kayser was also the leading tackler with 11 on the night.

For MVP, Jesse Hastings led the defense with 13 tackles, while Schmidt and Dustin Frank each had an interception in the win.

MVP (5-1) will host Howard on Friday, while Hanson (2-5) is off before the season finale hosting Howard Oct. 20.

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Dane Rihanek 85 kickoff return (run failed)

H: Kayser 80 run (run failed)

M: Hayden Schmidt 3 run (Jacob Clark run)

Second quarter

M. Schmidt 1 run (run failed)

H: Brandon Mentele 60 run (pass failed)

M: Schmidt 10 run (run failed)

H: Mentele 4 run (pass failed)

M: Schmidt 1 yard (Schmidt run)

Third quarter

M: Schmidt 2 run (run failed)

M: Rihanek 32 pass from Schmidt (Jesse Hastings run)

Fourth quarter

M: Hastings 1 run (Kyle Glanzer run)

Groton Area 53, Wagner 0

WAGNER — Groton Area racked up 430 yards of offense as they blanked Wagner 53-0 in high school football action on Friday night.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Trevon Tuggles led all rushers with 110 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Bennett Shabazz threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Wagner had 87 total yards of offense on the night. Jace Faulkner was credited with 63 of those yards through the air on 6-of-18 passing.

Groton Area (7-0) is off next week before hosting Parkston on Oct. 20. Wagner (1-5) is at Canton Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Trevon Tuggles 55 run (Peyton Johnson kick)

G: Trevor Pray 34 pass from Bennett Shabazz (Johnson kick)

Second quarter

G: B. Shabazz 1 run (Johnson kick)

G: Jackson Oliver 20 pass from B. Shabazz (Johnson kick)

G: Seric Shabazz 14 run (Johnson kick blocked)

G: Tuggles 3 run (run failed)

Third quarter

G: Tuggles 10 run (Johnson kick)

G: Lucas Hinman 60 run (kick failed)

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 38, Kimball/White Lake 36

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central never trailed Friday but had to hold off Kimball/White Lake for all four quarters in a 38-36 win in a Class 9AA prep football tilt.

John Witte had 204 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns to pace the Blackhawk rushing attack, which ran up 362 yards on 62 carries in all. Trent Kingsbury added 96 rushing yards and two rushing scores. WWSSC finished the game with a 431-324 advantage in total offense. Drew Olinger had nine tackles and Alex Wormstadt had eight tackles for WWSSC.

For the WiLdKats, Seth Kirsch had 145 yards rushing on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Dylan Mohnen was 11-for-18 passing for KWL, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Garret Wessel was the leading target with 54 yards on two catches.

WWSSC (4-2) will travel to Wolsey on Friday to play Wolsey-Wessington in a rematch of last season's Class 9AA title game. KWL (3-3) hosts Gregory on Friday in White Lake.

Scoring summary

First quarter

WWSSC: John Witte 12 run (Trent Kingsbury run)

KWL: Seth Kirsch 60 run (pass failed)

Second quarter

WWSSC: Kingsbury 1 run (Drew Olinger pass from Kingsbury)

KWL: Kirsch 13 run (Jackson Nockels run)

WWSSC: Witte 3 run (Olinger pass from Kingsbury)

Third quarter

KWL: Kirsch 46 run (run failed)

WWSSC: Kingsbury 17 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

WWSSC: Witte 15 run (Kingsbury run)

KWL: Trajan Anderson 7 pass from Dylan Mohnen (Kirsch pass from Mohnen)

KWL: Garret Wessel 45 pass from Mohnen (Kirsch pass from Mohnen)

Chamberlain 56, St. Francis Indian 6

ST. FRANCIS — Chamberlain scored the first 48 points of the game Friday against St. Francis Indian School and won convincingly on the road 56-6 Friday night in prep football action.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Quarterback Jazz Dominguez had five passing touchdowns and 296 yards, completing 14-of-22 passes. He found receiver Mark Schwenk four times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, while Riggs Priebe had five catches and 97 yards. Isaac Hawk had 91 yards rushing on nine carries in the win for the No. 5-ranked team in Class 11B.

Remington Rossow had six tackles and three sacks and Jett Evans had eight tackles and a sack to help the Cubs. Dodge Knippling had two interceptions in the win for Chamberlain, who outgained St. Francis 407-217 in the game.

Chamberlain (5-1) will travel to Aberdeen Roncalli for a 5:15 p.m. game Friday. St. Francis (4-3) will host Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Mark Schwenk 54 pass from Jazz Dominguez (kick failed)

Second quarter

C: Rich Marone 25 pass from Dominguez (conversion failed)

C: Jett Evans 1 run (Dodge Knippling run)

C: Knippling 16 pass from Dominguez (Schwenk run)

Third quarter

C: Knippling 30 interception return (conversion failed)

C: Riggs Priebe 38 pass from Dominguez (Priebe run)

C: Isaac Hawk 22 run (conversion failed)

SF: Mahpiya Horse Looking 79 pass from Shane Witt (conversion failed)

C: Schwenk 65 pass from Dominguez (Knippling run)

Canistota 52, Alcester-Hudson 22

ALCESTER — No. 1 Canistota defeated Alcester-Hudson 52-22 in prep football action on Friday night.

Canistota amassed 384 yards of total offense in the victory. Scott Jolley again led the way for the Hawks as he gained 104 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Jacob White Lance added another 58 yards and two touchdowns for Canistota.

Alcester-Hudson's 400 total yards topped the total for Canistota on the night. The Cubs received the bulk of their yardage through the air as Samuel Jensen threw 46 passes, completed 26 of them for two touchdowns and finished the night with 319 passing yards.

Canistota (6-0) plays Menno/Marion on Friday in Menno. Alcester-Hudson (2-5) has a bye week before taking on Avon on Oct. 20 in Avon.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Cole Anderson 1 run (conversion failed)

C: Jacob White Lance 1 run (Austin Thu pass from Scott Jolley)

A: Jadon Micke 3 pass from Samuel Jensen (Eli Skoglund pass from Jensen)

Second quarter

C: Jolley 44 run (Thu run)

C: Thu 20 run (conversion failed)

C: Thu 5 run (Jolley run)

Third quarter

A: Logan McConnell 1 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

C: Jolley interception return (Tristan Pierce run)

A: Skoglund 31 pass from Jensen (CJ Carlson pass from Jensen)

C: White Lance 15 run (Anderson pass from Jolley)

Gayville-Volin 29, Scotland 20

GAYVILLE — Grant Rice did a little bit of everything for Gayville-Volin in helping the Raiders upend No. 5 Scotland 29-20 on Friday night.

Rice accounted for 285 total yards on the night. He threw for 109 yards and one touchdown, while adding another 176 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He led both teams in tackles with 15 and he added one interception to his night.

Lucas Pedersen kept the Highlanders in the game by rumbling for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Derek Pedersen led the Scotland defense with nine tackles.

Gayville-Volin (5-1) plays Garretson on Friday in Garretson. Scotland (4-2) plays Corsica-Stickney on Friday in Scotland.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

G: Grant Rice 1 run (kick good)

Third quarter

G: Brook VanOsdel 23 pass from Rice (kick good)

S: Bryan Vaughan 23 run (kick good)

S: Lucas Pedersen 13 run (kick good)

G: Rice 40 run (kick good)

Fourth quarter

G: Rice 19 run (conversion good)

S: Pedersen (conversion failed)

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 40, Elk-Point-Jefferson 0

ELK POINT — Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan downed Elk Point-Jefferson 40-0 on Friday night.

Jesse Grosdidier threw for 68 yards and three touchdowns on 4-of-5 passing. Cole Gassman added 199 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Logan Donelan paced the Huskie offense with 64 yards on 6-of-21 passing.

No scoring summary was reported.

BEE (4-3) will have a bye week before hosting Sioux Valley Oct. 20 in Bridgewater. EPJ (0-6) will travel to Sioux Falls Christian on Friday.

Colome 44, Parker 0

COLOME — No. 5 Colome shutout Parker 44-0 in prep football action on Friday in Colome.

No stats were reported.

Colome (5-1) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday in Colome. Parker (4-2) plays Baltic on Friday in Baltic.

Miller 48, Platte-Geddes 22

MILLER — Miller topped Platte-Geddes 48-22 in prep football action on Friday night.

No stats were reported.

Miller (2-5) has a bye week before hosting Leola/Frederick on Oct. 20 in Miller. Platte-Geddes (2-4) plays Bon Homme on Friday in Platte.

New Underwood 44, Lyman 8

NEW UNDERWOOD — New Underwood defeated Lyman by the score of 44-8 on Friday night.

No stats were reported.

New Underwood (4-2) plays Stanley County on Friday in New Underwood. Lyman (2-4) plays Lower Brule on Friday in Presho.

Friday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Sisseton 12

Baltic 54, Viborg-Hurley 0

Belle Fourche 35, Sturgis 26

Bennett County 22, Pine Ridge 14

Bridgewater-Emery 40, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Britton-Hecla 41, Deuel 0

Burke/South Central 26, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 18

Canistota 52, Alcester-Hudson 22

Chamberlain 56, St. Francis Indian 6

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 68, Crow Creek 0

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood/Estelline 15

Colome 44, Parker 0

Corsica/Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Dakota Valley 42, Lennox 14

Dell Rapids 20, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Deubrook 14

DeSmet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Faulkton 54, Herreid/Selby Area 32

Florence/Henry 28, Tri-State 20

Garretson 62, Irene-Wakonda 43

Gayville-Volin 29, Scotland 20

Gregory 54, Hill City 14

Groton Area 53, Wagner 0

Harding County 54, Newell 0

Harrisburg 56, Douglas 21

Hot Springs 50, Custer 0

Howard 46, Menno-Marion 0

Kadoka Area 32, Rapid City Christian 6

Langford 45, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 32, Faith 6

Madison 46, Canton 15

McCook Centra/Montrosel JV 41, Centerville 8

Miller 48, Platte-Geddes 22

Mitchell 55, Brookings 20

Mobridge-Pollock 21, Redfield/Doland 15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Hanson 18

New Underwood 44, Lyman 8

Northwestern 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Pierre 24, Aberdeen Central 18

Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 0

Rapid City Central 27, Sioux Falls Lincoln 20

Red Cloud 26, Lead-Deadwood 24, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Vermillion 0

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Rapid City Stevens 27

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Brandon Valley 28

Sioux Valley 31, Beresford 19

St. Thomas More 52, Spearfish 21

Sully Buttes 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Sunshine Bible Academy 47, Lower Brule 6

Tea Area 29, West Central 8

Wall 20, Philip 12

Webster 42, Hamlin 21

Winner 48, Parkston 16

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Bon Homme 15

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 38, Kimball/White Lake 36

Yankton 14, Huron 7