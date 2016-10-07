Area prep high school football: Howard blanks Menno/Marion

Howard's Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer (15) runs the ball as Menno/Marion's Hunter Haberman (38) tries to tackle him during a prep football game on Friday in Howard. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

HOWARD — The Howard Tigers picked up their second win of the season, blanking Menno/Marion 46-0 in prep football action on Friday in Howard.

Howard's Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer finished the game with seven carries for 144 yards and one touchdown. He also added three catches for 73 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Kramer. Also for the Tigers, Michael Hofer added 20 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Kramer finished the game 3-for-6 passing for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Menno/Marion's leading rusher was Trey Bohlmann, who had 10 carries for 48 yards in the loss. Gavin Pankratz went 6-of-15 for 62 yards passing.

Menno/Marion (1-5) plays Canistota on Friday in Menno, while Howard (2-4) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday in Mount Vernon.

Scoring summary

First quarter

H: Gavin Erickson-Reisdorfer 60 run (Michael Hofer run)

H: Erickson-Reisdorfer 43 pass Mitch Kramer (EJ Leetch pass from Kramer)

Second quarter

H: Hofer 10 run (Hofer run)

H: Hofer 2 run (Conner Hamilton from Kramer)

Third quarter

H: Hofer 14 run (Ries-Dorfer run)

H: Hamilton 6 run (pass failed)

Corsica-Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

ARMOUR — Corsica-Stickney racked up 45 first quarter points en route to a comfortable 58-0 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday night.

The game was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Clayton Menning only carried the ball six times for Corsica-Stickney, but he turned those opportunities into 236 yards. Landon Bruinsma threw for 25 yards for the Jaguars, and Evan Burns and Brady Tolsma tied for the leading tackler with four apiece.

Kade DeMar threw for 30 yards to lead the Nighthawk offense. Noah Schaeffers had three tackles.

Corsica-Stickney (6-0) plays Scotland on Friday in Scotland. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-6) plays Colome on Friday in Colome.

Game summary:

First quarter

C: Cordell Menning 1 rush (kick good)

C: Safety

C: Clayton Menning 80 rush (kick good)

C: Cl. Menning 35 rush (kick good)

C: Co. Menning pass from Landon Bruinsma (kick good)

C: Cl. Menning 70 rush (rush good)

C: Bruinsma 14 rush (kick good)

Second quarter

C: Cl. Menning 66 rush (kick good)

C: Jaden Barse 36 rush (conversion failed)

Groton Area 53, Wagner 0

WAGNER — Groton Area racked up 430 yards of offense as they blanked Wagner 53-0 in prep football action on Friday night.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the mercy rule.

Trevon Tuggles led all rushers with 110 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Bennett Shabazz threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Wagner had 87 total yards of offense on the night. Jace Faulkner was credited with 63 of those yards through the air on 6-of-18 passing.

Groton Area (7-0) is off next week before hosting Parkston on Oct. 20. Wagner (1-5) is at Canton Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Trevon Tuggles 55 run (Peyton Johnson kick)

G: Trevor Pray 34 pass from Bennett Shabazz (Johnson kick)

Second quarter

G: B. Shabazz 1 run (Johnson kick)

G: Jackson Oliver 20 pass from B. Shabazz (Johnson kick)

G: Seric Shabazz 14 run (Johnson kick blocked)

G: Tuggles 3 run (run failed)

Third quarter

G: Tuggles 10 run (Johnson kick)

G: Lucas Hinman 60 run (kick failed)

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 56, Hanson 18

ALEXANDRIA — Mount Vernon/Plankinton scored the final 30 points of the game as they downed Hanson 56-18 on Friday night.

Dane Rihanek helped spark MVP by returning the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. Hayden Schmidt took care of the rest by scoring the next six MVP touchdowns, five of which came on the ground as he racked up 137 rushing yards to lead all players. Schmidt added a sixth touchdown through the air as he passed for a total of 110 yards in the game.

Matt Kayser rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries for Hanson. He added another 61 yards on two reception. Kayser was also the leading tackler with 11 on the night.

For MVP, Jesse Hastings led the defense with 13 tackles, while Schmidt and Dustin Frank each had an interception in the win.

MVP (5-1) will host Howard on Friday, while Hanson (2-5) is off before the season finale hosting Howard Oct. 20.

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Dane Rihanek 85 kickoff return (run failed)

H: Kayser 80 run (run failed)

M: Hayden Schmidt 3 run (Jacob Clark run)

Second quarter

M. Schmidt 1 run (run failed)

H: Brandon Mentele 60 run (pass failed)

M: Schmidt 10 run (run failed)

H: Mentele 4 run (pass failed)

M: Schmidt 1 yard (Schmidt run)

Third quarter

M: Schmidt 2 run (run failed)

M: Rihanek 32 pass from Schmidt (Jesse Hastings run)

Fourth quarter

M: Hastings 1 run (Kyle Glanzer run)

Burke/South Central 26, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 18,

BONESTEEL — Burke/South Central topped Andes Central/Dakota Christian 26-18 in prep football action on Friday night.

The Cougars got 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Vladik Johnson, while Brock Karbo threw for 65 yards in the victory.

Shawn Goehring led ACDC with 11 carries for 155 yards. Daaron Tronvold caught five passes for 113 yards in the loss.

Burke/South Central (1-6) has a bye week before taking on Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Oct. 20 in Armour. ACDC (1-6) plays Avon on Friday in Lake Andes.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSC: Vladik Johnson 39 run (Johnson run)

BSC: Johnson 1 run (failed conversion)

Second quarter

ACDC: Shawn Goehring 85 run (failed conversion)

Third quarter

ACDC: Daaron Tronvold pass from Jacey Garcia 11 yards (failed conversion)

Fourth quarter

BSC: Brock Karbo 1 run (failed conversions)

BSC: Johnson 30 run (failed conversions)

ACDC: Tronvold from Garcia 46 yards (failed conversion)

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 38, Kimball/White Lake 36

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central never trailed Friday but had to hold off Kimball/White Lake for all four quarters in a 38-36 win in a Class 9AA prep football tilt.

John Witte had 204 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns to pace the Blackhawk rushing attack, which ran up 362 yards on 62 carries in all. Trent Kingsbury added 96 rushing yards and two rushing scores. WWSSC finished the game with a 431-324 advantage in total offense. Drew Olinger had nine tackles and Alex Wormstadt had eight tackles for WWSSC.

For the WiLdKats, Seth Kirsch had 145 yards rushing on 14 carries and three touchdowns. Dylan Mohnen was 11-for-18 passing for KWL, throwing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Garret Wessel was the leading target with 54 yards on two catches.

WWSSC (4-2) will travel to Wolsey on Friday to play Wolsey-Wessington in a rematch of last season's Class 9AA title game. KWL (3-3) hosts Gregory on Friday in White Lake.

Scoring summary

First quarter

WWSSC: John Witte 12 run (Trent Kingsbury run)

KWL: Seth Kirsch 60 run (pass failed)

Second quarter

WWSSC: Kingsbury 1 run (Drew Olinger pass from Kingsbury)

KWL: Kirsch 13 run (Jackson Nockels run)

WWSSC: Witte 3 run (Olinger pass from Kingsbury)

Third quarter

KWL: Kirsch 46 run (run failed)

WWSSC: Kingsbury 17 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

WWSSC: Witte 15 run (Kingsbury run)

KWL: Trajan Anderson 7 pass from Dylan Mohnen (Kirsch pass from Mohnen)

KWL: Garret Wessel 45 pass from Mohnen (Kirsch pass from Mohnen)

Friday's statewide scores

Baltic 54, Viborg-Hurley 0

Beresford 31, Sioux Valley 19

Bridgewater-Emery 40, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Britton-Hecla 41, Deuel 0

Canistota 52, Alcester-Hudson 22

Chamberlain 56, St. Francis Indian 6

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 68, Crow Creek 0

Colman-Egan 36, Castlewood/Estelline 15

Colome 44, Parker 0

Corsica/Stickney 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Dakota Valley 42, Lennox 14

Dell Rapids 20, Milbank 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Deubrook 14

DeSmet 28, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Faulkton 54, Herreid/Selby Area 32

Florence/Henry 28, Tri-State 20

Gayville-Volin 29, Scotland 20

Gregory 54, Hill City 14

Groton Area 53, Wagner 0

Harding County 54, Newell 0

Hot Springs 50, Custer 0

Howard 46, Menno-Marion 0

Langford 45, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0

Madison 46, Canton 15

McCook Centra/Montrosel JV 41, Centerville 8

Mitchell 55, Brookings 20

Mobridge-Pollock 21, Redfield/Doland 15

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Hanson 18

New Underwood 44, Lyman 8

Northwestern 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Pierre 24, Aberdeen Central 18

Potter County 48, Eureka/Bowdle 0

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Vermillion 0

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Rapid City Stevens 27

St. Thomas More 52, Spearfish 21

Sully Buttes 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Tea Area 29, West Central 8

Wall 20, Philip 12

Webster 42, Hamlin 21

Winner 48, Parkston 16

Wolsey-Wessington 52, Bon Homme 15

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 38, Kimball/White Lake 36

Yankton 14, Huron 7

Check back with mitchellrepublic.com and see Saturday's print editioin of The Daily Republic for more coverage.