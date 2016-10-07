DWU, Dordt rely on carrying the ball

Dakota Wesleyan’s Cody Bonte (31) deflects a pass intended for Dakota State’s Josh Giese (88) during a game earlier this season at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

When the Tigers and Defenders play at 1 p.m. today in Sioux Center, Iowa, it will pit the two top rushing teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference against each other. Historically, DWU has owned the series with the Defenders, winning all eight meetings since the Iowa school added football.

No. 16 DWU (3-2, 1-1 GPAC) is second in the league in rushing offense with 256 yards per game. Dordt (3-2, 1-2) is leading the GPAC in rushing offense with 272 yards per game.

"We have got, I would say a culture that really enjoys running the football," Dordt coach Joel Penner said. "It takes a mindset to run the ball well. I think we are instilling that and we also inherited a culture of running the football."

The Defenders have rushed for 1,364 yards this year. Dordt's ground game is powered by running back Bryce Lidtka, who is third in the nation in rushing yards per game (141.2).

"We know that Dordt is going to pound the football," DWU defensive back Cody Bonte said, "but they also have a strong pass game."

Dordt quarterback Brock Lamle has passed for 838 yards this season and three touchdowns. Lamle's top target is Jason Miller, who tops the conference in receiving yards per game (125).

Dordt has recorded 19 rushing touchdowns to only three passing touchdowns, but DWU coach Ross Cimpl said the Tigers will have to maintain their discipline when defending the Defenders.

"Obviously, you can't cover all the coverage things in the pass game, as well load the box up for the run game," Cimpl said. "We have to be able to pick and choose what we think is more dangerous based on their tendencies."

The Tigers also have a tendency to run the ball. DWU has racked up 1,280 rushing yards, but its offense is more balanced with 12 rushing touchdowns and 14 passing touchdowns.

Quarterback Dillon Turner leads DWU's rushing game. The junior quarterback is fifth in the NAIA in total offense per game (345.2). He also leads the team in rushing yards per game (93.6).

"I think Turner is a lights-out quarterback and presents just a lot of challenges for a defense," Penner said.

The main challenge for Dordt will be hanging onto the football. In its two losses against Morningside (87-14) and Midland (41-33), the Defenders committed 13 total turnovers.

"If they hold onto the football, they are a dangerous ball club," Cimpl said. "That is something we are very well aware of."

Penner said the turnover battle will be important today.

"Turning the football over will hurt either team and obviously it is a big focus of ours not to do that," Penner said. "We have been not real great in that department. I think that will be one of the big keys is protecting the football."

No. 16 Dakota Wesleyan University (3-2) at Dordt College (3-2)

When/Where: 1 p.m. today in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Last meeting: Dakota Wesleyan defeated Dordt 48-21 last season.

Coaches: DWU's Ross Cimpl, fifth year; Dordt's Joel Penner, first year.

Forecast: 67 degrees and sunny with winds from the southwest at eight mph.

Notes: The Tigers lead the all-time series 8-0. . . . Cimpl has a career record of 33-15, putting him in fourth place on the DWU all-time wins list. Bud Dougherty (1919-26) is third on the all-time list with a record of 33-20. . . . Penner has more than 16 years of college football coaching experience. He is a former coach at Northwestern College. . . . DWU defensive lineman Cohl Ratermann (leg) is doubtful. . . . DWU is coming off its bye week, while Dordt had a 38-10 win over Briar Cliff.

Dakota Wesleyan University Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Dillon Turner, jr., 6-1, 220, Salem, Ark.

RB: Jonny Withrow, so., 5-11, 175, Kimball, Neb.

WR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, Tyndall

WR: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene

FB: Payne Ahrens, so., 6-4, 225, Gretna, Neb.

TE: Tyler Fortuna, jr., 6-5, 235, Gillette, Wyo.

LT: Trevor Wietzema, so., 6-3, 285, Worthington, Minn.

LG: Ben Gannon, so., 6-0, 270, San Pablo, Calif.

C: Levi Rozeboom, so., 6-2, 265, Inwood, Iowa.

RG: Damon Macleary, jr., 6-1, 260, Cheyenne, Wyo.

RT: Cody Cook, so., 6-3, 260, Harrisburg.

Defense

DL: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

DL: Trevor Krugman, sr., 6-1, 220, Spencer, Neb.

DL: Zack Clement, so., 6-4, 230, Hartwick, Iowa

LB: Nathan Dahl, sr., 5-11, 205, Shelby, Neb.

LB: Trevor Lundin, so., 6-1, 195, Volga.

LB: Adam Bormann, sr., 6-0, 230, Stickney

LB: Dillon Rork, so., 6-3, 210, Grand Island, Neb.

CB: Cody Bonte, sr., 6-1, 190, Garretson.

S: Trey DeCroock, so., 6-2, 190, Sioux Falls

S: Charlie LaRoche, jr., 5-11, 200, Lower Brule

CB: Matt Jensen, sr., 5-11, 170, Viborg.

Special Teams

K: Chase Murphy, fr., 6-2, 180, Kearney, Neb.

P: Enrique Cajero, fr., 6-1, 195, Kimball, Neb.

H: Dustin Livingston, sr., 6-1, 190, Irene

LS: Brady Mudder, sr., 6-3, 230, Garretson

KR/PR: Kodi Larson, sr., 6-0, 195, Tyndall

Dordt College Projected Starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight, hometown)

Offense

QB: Brock Lamle, so., 6-2, 170, Blanchard, Okla.

RB: Bryce Lidtka, jr., 5-10, 190, Grinnell, Iowa

WR: Keithen Drury, so., 5-9, 190, Blue Hill, Neb.

WR: Jason Miller, sr., 6-1, 185, Byron Center, Mich.

WR: Jake Dodge, fr., 6-3, 215, Milford, Iowa

TE: Dillon Stevens, jr., 6-3, 245, Greenville, Texas

LT: Devin Eekhoff, so., 6-3, 255, New Era, Mich.

LG: Ben Buma, sr., 6-4, 295, Olympia, Wash.

C: Griffin Pelot, jr., 5-11, 275, Escondido, Calif.

RG: Jacob Cook, jr., 6-0, 290, Council Bluffs, Iowa

RT: Rickey Nelson, jr., 6-0, 260, Lancaster, Texas

Defense

DL: Tyson Dalghrin, fr., 6-3, 220, Harrisburg, Neb.

DL: Curtis Emery, sr., 6-0, 285, Alvin, Texas

DL: Glen Thompson, sr., 6-4, 240, Colorado Springs, Colo.

DL: Tebi Nijilefack, so., 6-2, 260, Cypress, Texas

LB: Gerrit Wybenga, sr., 6-1, 190, Burley, Idaho

LB: Dan Brown, jr., 6-1, 220, Big Rock, Ill.

LB: Josiah Kotte, so., 6-1, 190, Kuna, Idaho

CB: Marcus Whipper, fr., 5-9, 160, Arlington, Texas

FS: Arie Hoekstra, jr., 6-1, 185, Sioux Center, Iowa

SS: Joey Lovetere, jr., 6-1, 175, San Diego, Calif.

CB: Ryan Cisneros, jr., 5-10, 180, Baldwin Park, Calif.

Special Teams

K: Jeff Paepke, so., 6-0, 220, Brookfield, Wis.

P: Casey Byker, so., 5-11, 175, Hudsonville, Mich.

KR: Marcus Whipper, fr., 5-9, 160, Arlington, Texas

PR: Jason Miller, sr., 6-1, 185, Byron Center, Mich.