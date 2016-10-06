Kernels sweep at Aberdeen

Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt, left, digs the ball as Aberdeen Central's Paiton Burckhard (20) and Karli Gardner, background right, look on during Thursday night's match at the Golden Eagles Arena in Aberdeen. (John Davis/American News)

ABERDEEN — Aberdeen Central was stronger through the middle, but Mitchell was strongest in the end.

The Kernels held off several Golden Eagle rallies to claim a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 Eastern South Dakota Conference victory Thursday evening at Golden Eagles Arena.

"For us to get this win is huge," said Mitchell coach Deb Thill. "It's a long stretch of a lot of games in the last week and a half, so we're excited that we came out of it with the win."

The opening moments of the night belonged almost entirely to Aberdeen Central, however, which jumped out to an early 6-1 lead and appeared to have the night well in hand.

The Golden Eagles faltered through the middle stages of the set and fell behind 19-15 before again mounting a commanding run that put them up 22-21.

Mitchell, however, scored the final four points of the set, and in so doing, set a trend that continued through the remainder of the night.

"We were tough at the end," Thill said.

The Kernels (13-4, 9-3 ESD) scored the last two points in set two to break a 23-all tie, then claimed the final four points of the third to close out the sweep.

"We didn't have a ton of errors," said Central coach Dennis Northrup. "We were down to nine hitting errors and five serving errors, so that was better. But at a critical point in a set, we needed somebody to get a kill and we don't take a swing. We played too passive. We've just got to know we have to be aggressive the whole time."

Paiton Burckhard had 13 kills, six aces and nine digs for the Golden Eagles (7-7), who finished the night with 13 service aces, as neither team had a particularly great night in serve receive.

Karli Gardner added six kills, seven digs and three aces.

Mitchell got 13 kills from Mackenzie Miller and nine each from Carly Haring and Chelsea Brewster. Miller also had 10 digs and three blocks for the Kernels. Lauren Larson finished with 15 digs and four service aces. Haring also added five blocks.

The Golden Eagles resume play Saturday when they host second-rated Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

With the win, Mitchell completed the regular-season sweep of Aberdeen Central and now enjoy more than a week away from game action, before hosting Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens on back-to-back days Oct. 14 and 15.

Serving: Mitchell 10 aces (Lauren Larson 4, Sage Jorgensen 3); Aberdeen Central 49-54 13 aces (Paiton Burckhard 15-16 6 aces, Karli Gardner 14-15 3 aces).

Hitting: Mitchell 39 kills (Mackenzie Miller 13, Chelsea Brewster 9, Carly Haring 9); Aberdeen Central 76-85 28 kills (Burckhard 35-39 13 kills, Gardner 18-20 6 kills).

Setting: Mitchell 30 assists (Mandy Schmidt 30); Aberdeen Central 73-74 23 assists (Allisen Nielsen 70-71 21 assists).

Digs: Mitchell 59 (Larson 15, Miller 12); Aberdeen Central 39 (Haylee Mork 10, Burckhard 9, Gardner 7).

Subvarsity:

JV: Mitchell won 25-22, 25-23. Payton Morgan had seven kills and eight digs. Limberg tacked on five kills and 16 digs, while Maggie Kattner had 11 assists and nine digs.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 25-17, 25-14. Kattner had four aces and 10 digs and Regan Waddell had two blocks.

Freshman A: Aberdeen won 26-24, 25-18.

Freshman B: Aberdeen won 28-26, 25-12.