No. 2 Mitchell seeking sixth straight win

In a matchup of two teams moving in different directions, the Mitchell High School football team isn't going to take anything for granted.

The No. 2-ranked Kernels are riding a five-game winning streak heading into their matchup against the Brookings Bobcats, who have lost all six games this season. The two Eastern South Dakota Conference foes will clash at 7 p.m. today and for the first time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

"The biggest mistake we could make is to underestimate Brookings," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "I'm surprised they haven't won more football games with the variety of things they can do with the football, offensively."

The Bobcats (0-6) started the season with three losses by a combined 12 points, including a double-overtime loss at Douglas.

"It's been a season that we just haven't created any breaks for ourselves," Brookings head coach Lee Schmidt said. "It's been a little bit of struggle. We play a lot of people and it's a good group of kids. They keep battling back and we're hoping to put some things together."

Brookings has failed to score more than 14 points in its past three games. Finding a way to get the Bobcat offense going against Mitchell's defense, which is only allowing 12.5 points per game this season, will be a tough task.

The Kernel defense shined once again in last week's win over Sioux Falls Lincoln, recording three interceptions, eight sacks and held the Patriots to only 163 yards of total offense. On the season, Mitchell's defense has created 16 turnovers (12 interceptions and four fumbles), while recording 20 sacks and 54 tackles for loss. For the season, the Kernels are plus-nine in turnover margin.

"Our defense has been key for us," said senior linebacker Spencer Neugebauer, who is one of four Kernels with two interceptions this year. "The main thing has been the confidence going into each game."

Mitchell's defense also stopped the Patriots twice on fourth down and held Lincoln to only two trips into the red zone. For Schmidt and the Bobcat offense, mixing ways to move the ball will be crucial against the Kernels.

"We need to get established on the ground," Schmidt said. "We need to find our balance and move the sticks. We want to keep the ball out of Mitchell's hands."

Offensively, Mitchell (5-1) continued to do what it does best: run the football. The Kernels are averaging 264 rushing yards per game with Neugebauer leading the ground attack. The speedster has 830 yards rushing on 96 carries for 16 touchdowns this year, while also leading the team in receiving with seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

"We can't give up the big play," Schmidt said. "There's a lot of stuff to get ready for this week, Mitchell is a well-balanced team with plenty of speed and speed has been a problem for us this year."

Sam Michels has added 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Kiel Nelson has started to contribute to the run game. Nelson had a season-long 28-yard run against Lincoln last week and is 13-of-24 passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

Mitchell's offense has also proven it can put together clock-eating drives as well as strike quick. Against the Patriots, Mitchell had a 9-play, 82-yard scoring drive as well as a one-play, 55-yard drive scoring drive.

"It's an evolution process and we want to continue to improve and get better each week," VanOverschelde said about the offense. "That's how you win football games."

Against the Bobcats, VanOverschelde said Mitchell will look to need to continue its physical style of offense.

"The defensive line is the strength of their defense and we're surprised that they are 0-6," VanOverschelde said. "We're going to stay focused on what we do and be prepared to play a competitive ESD football game."

Often overlooked during Mitchell's five-game winning streak has been the play of the special teams. The Kernels have won the field position battle convincingly in the past two wins as kicker Seth Paulson has recorded eight touchbacks on kickoffs and is averaging 30.44 yards per punt and has four punts inside the 20-yard line.

"We know we can't overlook them and come out ready to play right away," Neugebauer said. "Their record isn't indicative of the team they have."

No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (5-1) at Brookings Bobcats (0-6)

When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Brookings 49-41 on Oct. 9, 2015 in Mitchell.

Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Brookings' Lee Schmidt, fifth year.

Forecast: 47 degrees and clear at kickoff with west winds at 5 mph.

Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a five-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 264 yards on the ground per game and 47 yards per game through the air. Mitchell's offense is averaging 35.5 points per game and the defense is allowing 12.5 points per game. ...Senior running back Spencer Neugebauer currently stands No. 3 as Mitchell's all-time career rusher with 2,297 yards, trailing No. 2 Jason Greenway's 2,874 yards (2009-11) and No. 1 Trevor Hohn's 2,955 yards (2001-02). ... Brookings hasn't won a game this season. ... The last time these two teams met in Brookings, the Bobcats earned a 62-20 win.

Mitchell's projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

Defense

DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290

DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180

S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

Special teams

P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

Brookings' projected starters

(Position, name, year, height, weight)

Offense

QB: Devin Coughlin, 12, 6-1, 155

RB: Kesmond Willert, 12, 5-6, 157

RB: Isaac VonFischer, 11, 5-9, 165

WR: Sam Wilber, 12, 6-1, 180

WR: Tyler Stewart, 11, 5-11, 160

TE: Brennan Carlson, 12, 6-4, 190

OL: Ryan Argust, 12, 6-1, 255

OL: Hunter Newman, 12, 6-0, 210

OL: Shawn Kurban, 12, 5-7, 250

OL: Tucker Christie, 10, 6-0, 295

OL: Eddie Miller, 12, 6-5, 295

Defense

DE: Eddie Miller, 12, 6-5, 295

DE: Ryan Argust, 12, 6-1, 255

DT: Preston Shelsta, 12, 6-4, 330

DT: Brandon Nelson, 11, 6-1, 270

LB: Hunter Newman, 12, 6-0, 210

LB: Logan hadley, 12, 5-11, 190

LB: Ryan McMacken, 11, 5-10, 240

DB: Chris Lerdal, 12, 6-1, 180

DB: Akren Prodoehl, 12, 5-6, 160

DB: Seth Swedlund, 11, 6-3, 165

DB: Devin Coughlin, 12, 6-1, 155

Special teams

P: Tyler Kreutner, 10, 5-10, 155

K: Jacob Devine, 12, 6-0, 185