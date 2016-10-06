No. 2 Mitchell seeking sixth straight win
In a matchup of two teams moving in different directions, the Mitchell High School football team isn't going to take anything for granted.
The No. 2-ranked Kernels are riding a five-game winning streak heading into their matchup against the Brookings Bobcats, who have lost all six games this season. The two Eastern South Dakota Conference foes will clash at 7 p.m. today and for the first time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
"The biggest mistake we could make is to underestimate Brookings," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "I'm surprised they haven't won more football games with the variety of things they can do with the football, offensively."
The Bobcats (0-6) started the season with three losses by a combined 12 points, including a double-overtime loss at Douglas.
"It's been a season that we just haven't created any breaks for ourselves," Brookings head coach Lee Schmidt said. "It's been a little bit of struggle. We play a lot of people and it's a good group of kids. They keep battling back and we're hoping to put some things together."
Brookings has failed to score more than 14 points in its past three games. Finding a way to get the Bobcat offense going against Mitchell's defense, which is only allowing 12.5 points per game this season, will be a tough task.
The Kernel defense shined once again in last week's win over Sioux Falls Lincoln, recording three interceptions, eight sacks and held the Patriots to only 163 yards of total offense. On the season, Mitchell's defense has created 16 turnovers (12 interceptions and four fumbles), while recording 20 sacks and 54 tackles for loss. For the season, the Kernels are plus-nine in turnover margin.
"Our defense has been key for us," said senior linebacker Spencer Neugebauer, who is one of four Kernels with two interceptions this year. "The main thing has been the confidence going into each game."
Mitchell's defense also stopped the Patriots twice on fourth down and held Lincoln to only two trips into the red zone. For Schmidt and the Bobcat offense, mixing ways to move the ball will be crucial against the Kernels.
"We need to get established on the ground," Schmidt said. "We need to find our balance and move the sticks. We want to keep the ball out of Mitchell's hands."
Offensively, Mitchell (5-1) continued to do what it does best: run the football. The Kernels are averaging 264 rushing yards per game with Neugebauer leading the ground attack. The speedster has 830 yards rushing on 96 carries for 16 touchdowns this year, while also leading the team in receiving with seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
"We can't give up the big play," Schmidt said. "There's a lot of stuff to get ready for this week, Mitchell is a well-balanced team with plenty of speed and speed has been a problem for us this year."
Sam Michels has added 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore quarterback Kiel Nelson has started to contribute to the run game. Nelson had a season-long 28-yard run against Lincoln last week and is 13-of-24 passing for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
Mitchell's offense has also proven it can put together clock-eating drives as well as strike quick. Against the Patriots, Mitchell had a 9-play, 82-yard scoring drive as well as a one-play, 55-yard drive scoring drive.
"It's an evolution process and we want to continue to improve and get better each week," VanOverschelde said about the offense. "That's how you win football games."
Against the Bobcats, VanOverschelde said Mitchell will look to need to continue its physical style of offense.
"The defensive line is the strength of their defense and we're surprised that they are 0-6," VanOverschelde said. "We're going to stay focused on what we do and be prepared to play a competitive ESD football game."
Often overlooked during Mitchell's five-game winning streak has been the play of the special teams. The Kernels have won the field position battle convincingly in the past two wins as kicker Seth Paulson has recorded eight touchbacks on kickoffs and is averaging 30.44 yards per punt and has four punts inside the 20-yard line.
"We know we can't overlook them and come out ready to play right away," Neugebauer said. "Their record isn't indicative of the team they have."
No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (5-1) at Brookings Bobcats (0-6)
When/Where: 7 p.m. today at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Brookings 49-41 on Oct. 9, 2015 in Mitchell.
Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Brookings' Lee Schmidt, fifth year.
Forecast: 47 degrees and clear at kickoff with west winds at 5 mph.
Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a five-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 264 yards on the ground per game and 47 yards per game through the air. Mitchell's offense is averaging 35.5 points per game and the defense is allowing 12.5 points per game. ...Senior running back Spencer Neugebauer currently stands No. 3 as Mitchell's all-time career rusher with 2,297 yards, trailing No. 2 Jason Greenway's 2,874 yards (2009-11) and No. 1 Trevor Hohn's 2,955 yards (2001-02). ... Brookings hasn't won a game this season. ... The last time these two teams met in Brookings, the Bobcats earned a 62-20 win.
Mitchell's projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180
RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
WR: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175
TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245
RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230
C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210
LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299
Defense
DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290
DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235
DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170
DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170
LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165
DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
DB: Connor Morgan, 12, 6-2, 180
S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175
Special teams
P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160
LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
Brookings' projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Devin Coughlin, 12, 6-1, 155
RB: Kesmond Willert, 12, 5-6, 157
RB: Isaac VonFischer, 11, 5-9, 165
WR: Sam Wilber, 12, 6-1, 180
WR: Tyler Stewart, 11, 5-11, 160
TE: Brennan Carlson, 12, 6-4, 190
OL: Ryan Argust, 12, 6-1, 255
OL: Hunter Newman, 12, 6-0, 210
OL: Shawn Kurban, 12, 5-7, 250
OL: Tucker Christie, 10, 6-0, 295
OL: Eddie Miller, 12, 6-5, 295
Defense
DE: Eddie Miller, 12, 6-5, 295
DE: Ryan Argust, 12, 6-1, 255
DT: Preston Shelsta, 12, 6-4, 330
DT: Brandon Nelson, 11, 6-1, 270
LB: Hunter Newman, 12, 6-0, 210
LB: Logan hadley, 12, 5-11, 190
LB: Ryan McMacken, 11, 5-10, 240
DB: Chris Lerdal, 12, 6-1, 180
DB: Akren Prodoehl, 12, 5-6, 160
DB: Seth Swedlund, 11, 6-3, 165
DB: Devin Coughlin, 12, 6-1, 155
Special teams
P: Tyler Kreutner, 10, 5-10, 155
K: Jacob Devine, 12, 6-0, 185