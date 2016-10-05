SIOUX FALLS—Augustana University senior golfer and Parkston graduate Jordan Bormann is the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women's Golfer of the Week. Bormann won individual medalist honors at the Super Region Three Fall Preview at the Minnehaha Country Club on Monday in Sioux Falls.

Bormann finished in first place shooting 3-over-74 to win her first collegiate individual title. Bormann led Augustana to its second straight team tournament title as the Vikings shot 21-over-par 305 to win the 11-team tournament.

She fired a pair of birdies on the front nine and made par on seven of the last nine holes on Monday to give herself a two stroke lead. The second round of the Super Region Three Fall Preview was canceled due to heavy rain.

Another Parkston grad, Sydney Weber, competed as an individual for the Vikings. The freshman tied for sixth with a 7-over-78.

The Vikings shot a 21-over-par 305 and won the team title. The Vikings finished 17 strokes ahead of Northwest Missouri State who placed second at 38-over-par 322.

Doom nets GPAC honor

ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Northwestern College senior setter and Wagner graduate Jessa Doom is the Great Plains Athletic Conference Setter of the Week.

Doom put up a season-high 52 assists in leading Northwestern to a five-set, upset win over No. 9 Dordt last week. She directed a Red Raider offense that hit .193 against the Defenders despite missing one of their top three hitters over the final three sets. Doom also totaled nine digs and served 19-for-20 with one ace.

Northwestern College earned votes in this the latest NAIA Volleyball Coaches' poll. Absent from the last two polls after being ranked 24th in the preseason, Northwestern totaled 79 points, second most among teams earning votes.