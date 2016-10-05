Neugebauer moving up Kernel record books

Mitchell's Spencer Neugebauer (8) reaches across the goal line for a touchdown during a game against Yankton on Sept. 2 at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

In the Mitchell High School football record books, No. 8 is now No. 3.

Senior running back Spencer Neugebauer is off to another stellar season for the Kernels and his strong start has bumped him to the No. 3 spot as Mitchell's all-time career rusher. The speedster currently has 2,297 career rushing yards and trails only No. 2 Jason Greenway's 2,874 yards (2009-11) and No. 1 Trevor Hohn's 2,955 yards (2001-02), since the playoff era began in 1981.

In six games this season, Neugebauer has 830 rushing yards on 96 carries for 16 touchdowns, matching his rushing touchdown total in 11 games from 2015. He's averaging 8.65 yards per carry and 138.3 yards per game. Neugebauer is already halfway to Hohn's single-season rushing record of 1,624 yards set in 2001 and has tied Kanin Nelson's record of 33 career rushing touchdowns. Nelson set the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season in 2015, scoring 20 times, which is another record Neugebauer is closing in on.

Despite all the impressive numbers, Neugebauer, who also has seven catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns this season, isn't focused on breaking records.

"I'm just focused on the team right now," Neugebauer said. "We'll see after the season how it all turns out, but right now, we're all focused on that one team goal of making it to the DakotaDome this year."

Neugebauer has constantly credited the offensive line—Spencer Mohr, Bryce Geraets, Chris Corbett, Zeb Parsons and Alex Klingaman—for paving the way this year. But Mohr said the offensive line knows its blocking for someone that can turn a little space into a big gain.

"He always credits us for it, but he's a wonderful running back." Mohr said after Mitchell's 28-7 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln. "He's great to block for."

For Neugebauer, sharing the spotlight with the offense line is natural.

"Those guys have been my best friends since kindergarten, we've grown up together and we all have trust for the guy next to him and it clicks," Neugebauer said. "It's plays by both guys. We have athletic linemen and Sam (Michels), Kiel (Nelson), Carson (Max) and I do our jobs as well."

The offensive combination has averaged 310 yards of offense and 35.5 points per game.

The back-and-forth relationship between the offensive line and Neugebauer is emblematic of the entire football team said Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde.

"It's that selflessness and that's something that's been instilled from their parents," VanOverschelde said about Neugebauer and the offensive line. "It's also the message this program has developed over the years. They want to be successful in this program, but they want to build this program."

VanOverschelde added Neugebauer's team-first focus has played a big part in the team's 5-1 record. He also added he's not surprised Neugebauer isn't concerned with his impressive season stats.

"I'm guessing the linemen have taken more pride in that than he has," VanOverschelde said. "We have kids that are really aware of what's going on with our program and their position in it. It's a team effort all the way around."