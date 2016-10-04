Bollinger to be inducted into softball hall of fame

Allan Bollinger is shown during the 1984 ASA National 16-inch slowpitch softball tournament Majors division in Mishawaka, Indiana. The Cole's got third place and Bollinger was a coach and player for the team. (Courtesy Photo)

Allan Bollinger, who is synonymous with Mitchell softball, will be inducted into the South Dakota Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Bollinger, who died in 1999, will be one of five men inducted into the South Dakota ASA Hall of Fame during a banquet at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramada Inn and Suites in Mitchell.

"He would be very honored," said Bollinger's son, Brent. "He dedicated a lot of his life to softball."

So much so that Allan Bollinger, better known as "Bolly," will be inducted as a softball coach/manager and state umpire. He also qualified as a player and officer of local, entity or state association categories.

He's the first person from Mitchell to be inducted as an umpire and the first men's slowpitch player from Mitchell to be inducted.

Allan Bollinger was a fixture in the Mitchell softball community. He played in the highest leagues of both fastpitch and slowpitch. He also umpired men's and women's slowpitch for over 20 years. He was also Mitchell league president for several years, SDASA Area Commissioner and SDASA District Umpire-In-Chief.

Allan Bollinger helped start the Mitchell Men's Slowpitch League in 1972 and built it from eight teams to over 28 teams. He also started the Mitchell Women's Slowpitch League in 1978 and built it from zero to 24 teams. He played and coached Church League for 18 years. He played and coached Mixed League for seven years.

Allan Bollinger was instrumental in getting new diamonds built in Mitchell. Bollinger was on the committee to get the Cadwell Park softball diamonds A, B and C. He was also involved with the first-four plex East softball diamonds D, E, F and G.

"He did a lot for Mitchell softball," Brent said. "He is probably one of the most influential people in Mitchell softball."

Allan Bollinger was a member of 28 tournament championship teams, with four of them being state championship teams, two national teams and over a dozen second and third place finishes.

As a carpenter for Mueller Lumber Company for 30 years, he also built dugouts and planted trees at Cadwell Park.

In his father's nomination letter, Brent wrote, "As his son, I literally grew up at Cadwell Park, and many nights dad and I were the last people at the fields locking up and turning off lights."

Brent later added, "He has instilled in me, and countless others, the love of softball. Dad demonstrated true sportsmanship. He always hustled and never gave up."

Following Saturday's ceremony, the Bollinger family will be hosting a 1970's and 1980's softball players reunion, also at the Ramada.

Other inductees will be Jim Hennessey, Mike Ferrie, Dennis Krier and Steve Riswold, all of Sioux Falls.