KADOKA — Lyman rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top Kadoka 3-2 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Kadoka.

Shelby Schindler led the Raiders with 16 kills, while Ashton Smith chipped in 12 kills and one block. Bailey DeJong finished with eight kills and one block and Brooklyn Halverson had seven kills, while Carly Uthe had 19 assists and 23 digs for a double-double. Sara Herman also recorded 23 digs in the win.

Stats for Kadoka were not provided.

Lyman (17-7) plays Jones County on Oct. 11 in Murdo. Kadoka (12-7) travels to Murdo on Thursday to play Jones County.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Chamberlain 0

CHAMBERLAIN — It took three sets for Kimball/White Lake to down Chamberlain on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-13, 28-26 and 25-16.

Despite only playing three sets, Brooklyn Donald put together an impressive performance by racking up 18 kills and 22 digs on the night. Whitney Hinker had 19 digs and Heather Munsen assisted on 20 points in the victory for the WiLdKats.

Taylor Sharping had 21 digs for the Cubs in the loss and Paige Reuer contributed six kills and five blocks.

KWL won the JV match 2-0.

Kimball/White Lake (14-3) plays Parkston on Thursday in White Lake. Chamberlain (7-10) travels to Plankinton on Thursday to play Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

MILLER — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket overwhelmed Sunshine Bible Academy in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-6 and 25-8.

Tesa Jensen had eight aces and Myah Selland put down 11 aces to lead SCW to the victory. Kayla Olson assisted on eight points while Tristan Ziebart assisted on seven points.

For Sunshine Bible Academy, Savanna Roghair had 2 assists.

SCW won the JV and C-Team matches.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (11-5) travels to Armour on Thursday to play Tripp-Delmont/Armour. Sunshine Bible Academy (1-20) plays Iroquois on Thursday in Miller.

Ethan 3, Wessington Springs 0

ETHAN — Ethan pushed its winning streak to 13 straight games by downing Wessington Springs on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-20

Kasey Bartscher directed the Rustler offense by assisting on 34 points and Karly Gustafson had 11 kills and five aces to lead Ethan to victory. Ellie Hohn contributed 10 kills and 17 digs.

For Wessington Springs, Jaycee Hohn knocked down eight kills and Maddie Neely had 14 digs.

Ethan won the JV match 2-0.

Ethan (15-3) travels to Alexandria on Oct 13 to play Hanson. Wessington Springs (4-10) plays Highmore-Harrold on Thursday in Wessington Springs.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Howard 0

SALEM — McKenna Kranz's eight kills, eight digs and two aces propelled McCook Central/Montrose to a straight set victory over Howard on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-12.

The Fighting Cougars received 14 assists and 12 digs from Nicole Bies, while Morgan Koepsell contributed seven kills and four blocks in the victory.

Howard received 15 digs from Martina Albrecht and eight kills from Hilary Albrecht in the loss.

McCook Central/Montrose (12-7) plays West Central on Thursday in Montrose. Howard (9-9) plays Canistota in Canistota on Thursday.

Winner 3, Gregory 0

GREGORY — Winner swept all three sets from Gregory in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.

Set scores 25-21, 25-15 and 25-21

Gracie Littau lifted the Warriors to victory with her 16 assists and four aces. Abby Marts contributed 10 kills and Alexis Richey had 21 digs.

Maddie Eklund accounted for 22 digs in the loss for the Gorillas.

Winner won the JV match 2-1.

Winner (6-11) travels to White River on Thursday to play White River. Gregory (8-9) plays Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Platte.

Wagner 3, Scotland 0

SCOTLAND — Wagner downed Scotland in three sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-17 and 25-12.

Jensen Holzbauer paced the Red Raider attack with 18 kills and 10 digs, while Kristan Soukup had 13 digs and seven kills in the victory.

In the loss for Scotland, Elyssa Walloch had 10 digs and seven kills, while Brittney Bauder pitched in eight digs.

Wagner won the JV and C-Team matches.

Wagner (9-8) travels to Chester on Saturday to play in the Chester Challenge. Scotland (4-10) plays Parker in Parker on Thursday.

Platte-Geddes 3, Parkston 1

PLATTE — It took four nail-biting sets, but Platte-Geddes came away with the victory over Parkston on Tuesday night.

Set scores 24-26, 30-28, 25-23 and 25-22

Jada Nelson paved the way to victory for the Black Panthers with nine kills, three blocks and 13 digs. Alexis Peterson contributed 10 digs and 12 kills.

Mariah Weber had 45 digs in the loss for Parkston and Paige Semmler put down 18 kills.

Platte-Geddes won the JV match 2-0.

Platte-Geddes (8-6) plays Gregory on Thursday in Platte. Parkston (10-9) travels to White Lake on Thursday to play Kimball/White Lake.

Avon 3, Burke/South Central 2

AVON — Avon needed five sets to claim a victory over Burke/South Central on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 20-25 and 15-10.

Kacie Mudder put up 14 blocks, 12 kills and 26 digs in the victory for Avon, while Hanna Powers assisted on 27 points to go with two aces and 16 digs.

Taylee Indahl again led Burke/South Central by amassing 14 digs, 15 kills and three blocks. Madison Wischmann contributed 23 assists, 19 digs and two kills in the loss.

Avon (8-10) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday in Avon. Burke/South Central (10-7) plays Corsica-Stickney in Bonesteel on Thursday.

Canistota 3, Menno 1

MENNO — Canistota edged Menno in four closely contested sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 31-29.

Kassidy Engbrecht had an impressive performance in the victory for Canistota with 51 assists and three kills. Cassidy Keller had five aces and 33 digs for the Hawks.

For Menno, Marissa Buechler accounted for 13 digs, 12 assists, four blocks and three kills. Ashton Vaith pitched in 25 digs and 10 kills.

Canistota (13-6) plays Howard in Canistota on Thursday. Menno (6-8) travels to Gayville on Thursday for a Triangular.

North Central (Neb.) 3, Colome 0

STUART — North Central (Neb.) overwhelmed Colome on Tuesday night by sweeping all three sets from the Cowboys.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-4 and 25-7.

No individual statistics were reported.

Stuart, (Neb.) 3, Colome 0

STUART — Stuart, Nebraska, downed Colome in three sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-17 and 25-13.

No individual statistics were reported.

Colome (5-11) plays Todd County on Thursday in Colome.

Monday's action

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3, Corsica-Stickney 1

CORSICA — Andes Central/Dakota Christian picked up a four-set victory over Corsica-Stickney on Monday.

Set scores were 25-18, 19-25, 25-11 and 25-20.

For the Thunder, Megan Mudder had 12 kills and 26 digs and Brianna Deurmier contributed 25 digs and four kills.

Courtney Menning racked up 10 digs, seven kills, and two blocks for the Jaguars in the loss. Bridget Burke had eight kills and three blocks.

Andes Central (6-9) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday in New Holland. Corsica-Stickney (2-11) travels to Bonesteel on Thursday to Burke/South Central.

Tuesday’s results

Alcester-Hudson def. Baltic, 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8

Arlington def. Deuel, 25-12, 25-12, 25-9

Avon def. Burke/South Central, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 20-25, 15-10

Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

Bennett County def. Red Cloud, 25-15, 26-24, 25-20

Brookings def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17

Canistota def. Menno, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, 31-29

Castlewood def. Florence/Henry, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-9

Chadron, Neb. def. Hot Springs, 25-16, 25-16, 25-13

Chester def. Tri-Valley, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Little Wound, 25-23, 25-15, 25-23

Colman-Egan def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Crow Creek def. Marty Indian, 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

Dell Rapids def. Vermillion, 27-25, 14-25, 27-25, 25-22

Ethan def. Wessington Springs, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Faulkton def. Ipswich, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19

Gayville-Volin def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-16, 25-18, 25-9

Herreid/Selby Area def. Potter County, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Kimball/White Lake def. Chamberlain, 25-13, 28-26, 25-16

Lyman def. Kadoka Area, 18-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-12

Madison def. Tea Area, 18-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-19

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-18, 25-21, 25-12

Milbank Area def. Deubrook, 25-21, 25-14, 13-25, 25-21

Mitchell def. Huron, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22

Northwestern def. Webster, 25-14, 25-17, 25-12

Parker def. Lennox, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17

Pierre def. Aberdeen Central, 18-25, 28-26, 25-16, 25-18

Platte-Geddes def. Parkston 24-26, 30-28, 25-23 and 25-22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-6, 25-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Canton, 25-8, 25-5, 25-9

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21

Sioux Valley def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-12, 25-23

Sully Buttes def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-11, 25-14, 25-7

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-20, 25-7, 25-19

Wagner def. Scotland, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12

Warner def. Langford, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16

West Central def. Beresford, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

White River def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

Wilmot def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-23, 25-14

Winner def. Gregory, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-13, 25-12, 25-7

Stuart Tournament

North Central, Neb. def. Colome, 25-17, 25-4, 25-7

Stuart, Neb. def. Colome, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13