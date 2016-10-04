Kernels sweep No. 5 Huron

Mitchell's Carly Haring (15) tips the ball up over the net as Huron's Shannon Katz (11) defends at the net Tuesday during an Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball match at the Mitchell High School gym. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

In front of a near-capacity crowd at the Mitchell High School gym on the team's "Kill Cancer" night, the upstart Kernels continued their hot streak of late, sweeping District 3AA rival and No. 5-ranked Huron in three sets, moving to the top of the District 3AA standings.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-22.

In each of the first two sets, the two teams traded the lead back-and-forth frequently but the Kernels emerged on top each time.

Mitchell, after trailing 16-15, scored 11 of the next 13 points in the opening set, punctuated by points from Bridget Thill and Jenna Weich for the 1-0 lead. In set two, the two sides were tied at 18-18 before Mitchell pulled away to lead 23-21 and Chelsea Brewster pounded home two kills for the four-point set victory.

In set three, Mitchell raced out to an 11-3 lead, only to see Huron storm back for a 19-16 advantage. But Mitchell pecked away to even the set at 22-22 before the Kernels rattled off the final three points of the set.

Since a season-opening loss to Harrisburg, the Kernels have now won five straight home matches and have won eight of the last nine in all. Mitchell senior Megan Sebert said the team has stated its goal of being the top team in District 3AA, to make sure they're at home throughout the district playoffs.

"I think you just have to focus on the game," Sebert said. "We knew needed to beat Huron to be No. 1 in our district and we did that."

Huron coach Shelly Buddenhagen said the Kernels held the advantage Tuesday in passing the ball, flipping the result of Huron's 3-1 win over Mitchell on Sept. 13.

"Mitchell made plays when they had to and I don't think we did that," Buddenhagen said. "We were tight in two of those sets and we didn't make the plays and Mitchell did. They were aggressive and made the plays."

The Kernels (12-4) were led by Mandy Schmidt's 24 set assists. Mackenzie Miller had 10 kills and 15 digs and Brewster added nine kills. Lauren Larson had 23 digs and Sage Jorgensen had two aces.

Brewster gave a lot of the Kernels' credit on Tuesday to Schmidt for setting up Mitchell's offense.

"She can just dominate the court," Brewster said. "We have so much trust in her and she can get it to the spot every time."

For the Tigers (10-6), Karissa Schroeder had 12 kills, Emily Arteman had seven kills and three blocks, Havyn Heinz had 14 digs and Jayda Shillingstad added 28 assists.

Buddenhagen said her team isn't nearly as concerned about being the top seed, mainly because she thinks Huron is capable of winning on the road. But for Thill and the Kernels, it's top of mind.

"We've got a long ways to go to the end of the season but this helps quite a bit," Thill said. "We have to keep fighting if we want to be at home."

Huron hosts Brandon Valley on Tuesday, while Mitchell will travel to Aberdeen Central on Thursday, with four of the final seven Kernel matches on the road.

"We're going to have to put our big girl pants on and go play and we know they're all going to be tough matches," Thill said.

NOTES: Prior to Tuesday's match, the Kernels honored friends and family members who have battled cancer with roses during an on-court ceremony. The proceeds of the night's freewill donations, t-shirt sales, silent auction sales and in-match contests, along with various community donations, went to benefit Orenda Young, an MHS sophomore who has been battling ovarian cancer for eight months. Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland said $5,944 was raised, which will be donated to Young and her family.

Subvarsity

JV: Mitchell won 20-25, 25-17, 15-6. Carly Haring had seven kills and one block. Tess Limberg had 17 digs, two aces and five kills. Maggie Kattner added four aces and 12 assists.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 25-19, 25-11. Lesley VanDrongelen had 10 kills, Brooke Flemmer had four aces and Limberg had four kills.

Freshmen: Mitchell won 25-17, 25-23.