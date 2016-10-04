Mitchell competitive dance team takes 11th in Brandon

BRANDON—The Mitchell High School competitive dance team placed 11th and the competitive cheer team finished 15th at the Brandon Valley Invitational on Tuesday in Brandon.

The Kernel dance team finished with 195.33 points in the dance competition, which was won by Sioux Falls Washington with 257.67 points. Mitchell placed seventh in the hip-hop routine with 207 points, 10th in pom with 180.5 points and 11th in kick with 198.5.

In the competitive cheer competition, Mitchell recorded 166.5 points, while Sioux Falls Roosevelt won with a score of 252.5.

Mitchell hosts the Mitchell Invite on Saturday at the Corn Palace.