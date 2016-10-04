Lee captures Class A state title

Parkston's Jacob Lee chips onto the green Tuesday during the final round of the State A boys golf tournament at Hart Ranch Golf Course. Lee was the individual medalist at the meet. (Rapid City Journal Photo)

The Parkston junior golfer claimed the Class A boys' golf individual title at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City. Lee carded a 9-over-153 and nipped St. Thomas More's Nick Lust by one stroke for the title.

Lust began the day with a three-shot lead over Lee, but Lee fired a 4-over-76 to secure the victory. Lee shot 38s on both the front and back nines, while Lust let the lead slip away with 40s on both nines.

"He was all business," Parkston coach Tyler Hockett said about Lee. "He had all his nerves harnessed and he was focused and dialed in."

Lee said keys to winning the state title were keeping his nerves in check and treating the tournament like any other tournament.

"It definitely took the nerves off," Lee said about his approach. "It just made me relaxed. It made me enjoy the tournament that much more and, not so much, I need to go out and shoot the lowest score possible. I just went, enjoyed it and shot what I shot, which luckily led me to victory."

Lee was clutch down the stretch and his putting also carried him to the win.

"He made two phenomenal up and downs that were pars and they could have been higher scores, but that is what it takes," Hockett said. "It takes that short game and that is where Jake's game really shined."

Lee, who finished second at state last year, joins Tom Weidenbach as the only other boys golfer from Parkston to win an individual state title. Weidenbach was the 1988 Class B individual winner.

"It came as a shock," Lee added about the win. "But it was very relieving. That is probably the best way to sum it up for me. It was just nice to know that I was able to finish off the year with a victory."

Hockett said the rest of the team can learn something from the way Lee handled himself on Tuesday.

"I had some of my younger kids out there and for them to see that and see how you have to conduct yourself and be poised, I mean, that was huge for experience going forward for our young team," Hockett said.

The Trojans shot a 709 and finished 10th as a team, but they will return a majority of their team next year—highlighted by Lee.

"We just went out and had fun this year," Lee said. "Team-wise we might not have done as well, but it was a good experience."

Tea Area won the team title with a 670. Chamberlain placed fourth with a 674. The Cubs' best finisher was Adam Hutmacher, who tied for sixth with a 17-over-161.