Kernels move up to finish 11th at state

ABERDEEN—The Mitchell High School boys golf team bounced back from a disappointing first day at the Class AA state golf tournament to move up two places and finish in 11th place at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, Mitchell carded a team score of 329 and finished with a two-day score of 696.

"We showed some grit today and played a lot better," Horan said. "The conditions were better, but we just played better. We weren't hitting our golf ball all over the course."

Sioux Falls Washington won the 17-team event with a two-day score of 629, while Pierre placed second with a team of 634.

For Mitchell, Sam Mock earned a medal by tying for 25th place with a score of 167. Cade Carpenter tied for 33rd with a 170 and Nick Bennett tied for 56th with a 178. Ethan Huber and Tate Krcil each finished with a 184, while Max Dailey had to withdraw due to illness.

"Nick Bennett had his best competitive round," Horan said. "Sam Mock and Cade Carpenter played great. Sam earned a medal and it's really nice for a senior to go out that way."

Will Grevlos, of Sioux Falls Washington, was the story of the tournament, carding back-to-back rounds of 69 to finish the tournament for a state tournament record of 6-under.

The state tournament marked the end of the season for Mitchell and its two seniors—Mock and Carpenter.

"It was a really good season," Horan said. "We had a couple of great seniors and the future looks bright. It was just a hard-working bunch of guys."