Cubs in fifth after opening day at Class A meet

RAPID CITY — The first day was a long one at the Class A boys golf tournament in Rapid City, with multiple delays due to weather.

But when 18 holes were finally completed Monday at Hart Ranch Golf Course, the Chamberlain Cubs remain in contention for the school's first state team championship.

The Cubs shot 345 as a team, leaving them nine shots off the lead and in fifth place. The lead is currently held by Tea Area, as the Titans shot 336 at Hart Ranch, with St. Thomas More shooting 337 as a team and in second place. In all, seven teams are within 11 shots of the team lead, with the team championship far from being decided.

Chamberlain's veterans led the way for the Cubs on Monday, with Adam Hutmacher shooting a round of 82, followed by Danny Sazue's 83. Cameron Caldwell shot an 84 and Tiegen Priebe and Drayton Priebe had rounds of 96 and 104 to round out the Chamberlain scoring.

St. Thomas More's Nick Lust shot a 2-over-74 to lead play after one round. He holds a two-shot lead over Lead-Deadwood's Brett Mattson and Brock Murphy, of Tea Area.

Parkston's Jacob Lee is tied for fourth place after 18 holes, shooting a 5-over-77, with a round highlighted by a birdie at the par-4 No. 5 hole. Lee was in the same group as Lust and Chamberlain's Sazue.

As a team, Parkston is 11th in the field of 15 squads, with a team score of 358 after the opening day. The Trojans' Alex Scott had a round of 92 for the second-best round on the Parkston side. Nate Hohn had a round of 93, Quinn Bormann had a 96 and Braden Bruening had a round of 101.

Lee will be in the final group to tee off at No. 1 today at 12:10 p.m. Central time, along with Mattson, Murphy and Lust.