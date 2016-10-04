Experience counts in Kernels' volleyball turnaround

The last few years for the Mitchell High School volleyball team had been difficult, with a just a few wins each year.

It was a young team learning how to play volleyball against some of the best teams in South Dakota.

But the Kernels have come of age, surging through the opening half of the season to an 12-4 record and gaining consideration in the most recent Class AA poll of the South Dakota Sportswriters Association.

What has been the difference for the Kernels? Experience counts, coaches say.

"They're another year older and that always helps," Aberdeen Central coach Dennis Northrup said. "In a lot of ways, that's just a big part of volleyball."

The Kernels, who play rival Huron at 7 p.m. today at the Mitchell High School gym in an important District 3AA match, caught the eye of Tigers' coach Shelly Buddenhagen after the two teams met last month in Huron.

"They're going to be really good at the end of the year and that's a scary thing for us," Buddenhagen said. "I think they're older and they're seeing some of that experience starting to pay off. When you're a freshman and you move up to high school varsity volleyball, that's a big jump up from playing middle school volleyball the year before. You can see they know the game better."

Northrup said the Kernels have been much better on passing the ball on the first touch.

"That's always the game in high school," he said. "If you can do that, you can do anything."

As a young coach, Brandon Valley's Dacia Boehrns said much of the credit for Mitchell's success can go to the Kernels' coach Deb Thill. The Kernels have four seniors and 14 sophomores on their varsity roster.

"Her years of experience and knowledge of the game is indescribable. She's been in the valleys of the valleys and the peaks of the peaks and just learning from her, I think her team benefits a lot in that way," Boehrns said. "A coach who has that experience and can get her players to believe in her is a great trait to have."

For her part, Thill said she's most proud of the program's depth, mainly in the junior varsity, sophomore and freshmen ranks.

"We have a lot of kids that have done a great job of putting in the time to make themselves better," Thill said. "They've committed themselves to being better and that's something we pride ourselves on."

For Brookings, which is starting a number of younger players and experiencing some growing pains, coach Jodi Melius said the Kernels are a model as a team that can look at a success.

"I think Mitchell has taken that great path of being a team that has players that just needed some experience and time playing together to being a team this year that has really put things together," Melius said. "They've formulated a way of playing that's theirs and I think that's something that we can emulate and follow."