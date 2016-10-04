Search
    Week of Oct. 3 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Mitchell's Reed Overweg (82) is brought down Spearfish's Jackson Bogue (24) after a catch during the Kernels game against Spearfish earlier this season at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.

    FOOTBALL

    Class 11AAA

    1. SF Roosevelt (7) 6-0 43 1

    2. SF Washington (2) 6-0 38 2

    3. SF O'Gorman 4-2 27 3

    4. Brandon Valley 4-2 18 4

    5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 5 5

    RV: Rapid City Stevens 3, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1

    Class 11AA

    1. Harrisburg (7) 4-2 43 1

    2. Mitchell (2) 5-1 38 2

    3. Huron 4-2 23 3

    4. Yankton 2-4 14 4

    5. Pierre 2-4 13 5

    RV: Spearfish 4

    Class 11A

    1. Madison (8) 6-0 44 1

    2. St. Thomas More (1) 6-0 37 2

    3. Tea Area 6-0 27 4

    4. SF Christian 5-1 18 3

    5. Milbank Area 5-1 7 5

    RV: Hot Springs 1, Dakota Valley 1

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (9) 6-0 45 1

    2. Groton Area 6-0 33 2

    3. Tri-Valley 4-2 21 3

    4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-3 15 4

    5. Chamberlain 4-1 13 5

    RV: Mobridge-Pollock 2, Parkston 2, Sioux Valley 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, McCook Central/Montrose 1

    Class 9AA

    1. Canistota (7) 5-0 42 1

    2. Gregory (1) 6-0 33 2

    3. Webster Area (1) 5-0 23 T4

    4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-1 17 3

    5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-1 16 T4

    RV: Baltic 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1

    Class 9A

    1. Sully Buttes (7) 5-0 43 1

    2. Warner (2) 5-0 37 2

    3. Potter County 5-0 21 3

    4. Castlewood/Estelline 5-0 12 T4

    5. Scotland 4-1 10 T4

    RV: Philip 9, Lemmon/McIntosh 2, Colman-Egan 1

    Class 9B

    1. Corsica-Stickney (7) 5-0 41 1

    2. Harding County (2) 5-0 36 T2

    3. Hamlin 5-0 25 4

    4. Langford Area 5-0 22 T2

    5. Colome 4-1 8 5

    RV: Leola/Frederick 2, Faulkton Area 1

    VOLLEYBALL

    CLASS AA

    1. Harrisburg (9) 13-1 45 1

    2. Roosevelt 11-5 28 2

    3. Stevens 17-3 25 4

    4. O'Gorman 12-3 22 5

    5. Huron 10-5 10 3

    RV: Mitchell 11-4

    CLASS A

    1. S.F. Christian (9) 15-3 45 1

    2. Dakota Valley 18-2 36 2

    3. Bon Homme 18-2 25 3

    4. Custer 24-0 18 4

    5. West Central 15-2 10 T5

    RV: Mobridge-Pollock 17-3

    CLASS B

    1. Northwestern (9) 18-1 45 1

    2. Warner 18-4 30 2

    3. Chester Area 15-5 27 3

    4. Sully Buttes 20-1 20 4

    5. Parker 15-5 13 5

    Explore related topics:sportsSouth DakotaprepfootballVolleyballPrep footballprep volleyball
