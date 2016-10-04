Week of Oct. 3 South Dakota Sportswriters Association polls
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.
FOOTBALL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (7) 6-0 43 1
2. SF Washington (2) 6-0 38 2
3. SF O'Gorman 4-2 27 3
4. Brandon Valley 4-2 18 4
5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 5 5
RV: Rapid City Stevens 3, Sioux Falls Lincoln 1
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (7) 4-2 43 1
2. Mitchell (2) 5-1 38 2
3. Huron 4-2 23 3
4. Yankton 2-4 14 4
5. Pierre 2-4 13 5
RV: Spearfish 4
Class 11A
1. Madison (8) 6-0 44 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 6-0 37 2
3. Tea Area 6-0 27 4
4. SF Christian 5-1 18 3
5. Milbank Area 5-1 7 5
RV: Hot Springs 1, Dakota Valley 1
Class 11B
1. Winner (9) 6-0 45 1
2. Groton Area 6-0 33 2
3. Tri-Valley 4-2 21 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3-3 15 4
5. Chamberlain 4-1 13 5
RV: Mobridge-Pollock 2, Parkston 2, Sioux Valley 2, Aberdeen Roncalli 1, McCook Central/Montrose 1
Class 9AA
1. Canistota (7) 5-0 42 1
2. Gregory (1) 6-0 33 2
3. Webster Area (1) 5-0 23 T4
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-1 17 3
5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-1 16 T4
RV: Baltic 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (7) 5-0 43 1
2. Warner (2) 5-0 37 2
3. Potter County 5-0 21 3
4. Castlewood/Estelline 5-0 12 T4
5. Scotland 4-1 10 T4
RV: Philip 9, Lemmon/McIntosh 2, Colman-Egan 1
Class 9B
1. Corsica-Stickney (7) 5-0 41 1
2. Harding County (2) 5-0 36 T2
3. Hamlin 5-0 25 4
4. Langford Area 5-0 22 T2
5. Colome 4-1 8 5
RV: Leola/Frederick 2, Faulkton Area 1
VOLLEYBALL
CLASS AA
1. Harrisburg (9) 13-1 45 1
2. Roosevelt 11-5 28 2
3. Stevens 17-3 25 4
4. O'Gorman 12-3 22 5
5. Huron 10-5 10 3
RV: Mitchell 11-4
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (9) 15-3 45 1
2. Dakota Valley 18-2 36 2
3. Bon Homme 18-2 25 3
4. Custer 24-0 18 4
5. West Central 15-2 10 T5
RV: Mobridge-Pollock 17-3
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (9) 18-1 45 1
2. Warner 18-4 30 2
3. Chester Area 15-5 27 3
4. Sully Buttes 20-1 20 4
5. Parker 15-5 13 5