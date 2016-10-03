Athlete of the week: Menning striking fast for Jaguars

CORSICA—For the Corsica-Stickney Jaguars, there isn't anything Clayton Menning won't do on the football field.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior has scored touchdowns in a variety of ways for Corsica-Stickney, currently ranked No. 1 in Class 9B. In the Jaguars' 51-0 win over Irene-Wakonda, Menning scored two rushing touchdowns and had an interception return for a touchdown.

On Sept. 23, Menning scored a rushing touchdown, caught a touchdown pass, and intercepted two passes and returned both for touchdowns — all in the first six minutes of the game in a 57-6 win over Andes Central/Dakota Christian.

"He'll do whatever we ask him to do," Broughton said. "If you want him to play some defense, he'll play some defense. If you want him to block, he'll block. If you want him to catch a pass, he'll catch a pass and if you want him to run the ball, he'll run the ball. His main objective is to win."

For his efforts the past two weeks, Menning has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, a weekly award voted on by the newspaper's sports staff.

Menning and the Jaguars have done plenty of winning this season as the team sits atop Class 9B Region 3 at 5-0. Finding ways to contribute on the field is Menning's main goal, but lately, he's had a big impact on defense. On the season, Menning has shown off a ball-hawking skill-set by intercepting four passes and returning three interceptions for touchdowns.

"Coach has put me as a safety so I can read the play and pick off a few passes," Menning said. "I guess it's been working out the past few games."

A four-year player for the Jaguars, Broughton said Menning has improved each year he's stepped on the field. The recent string of pick-six plays have been a welcomed addition to a stiff defense that's only allowed 20 points this year for an average of four points per game.

"It sets the tone for us on defense when he can turn interceptions into points," Broughton said. "He's very athletic and a very smart football player."

On top of being a defensive standout, Menning has proven he can be a threat running the ball as well as receiving the ball. In the Jaguars' 50-0 win over Avon on Sept. 16, Menning showed his skills as a receiver. He hauled in five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

"He's quite a bit stronger and a little bit faster," Broughton said about Menning this year. "He's really upped his game."

Menning said he enjoys being in the role of running back most, but added he wants to do whatever helps the team.

"We just need to stay motivated and never give up," Menning said.

With three games left in the regular season, Corsica-Stickney has it eyes on another deep post-season run. Last year, the Jaguars fell one game short of the Class 9B state championship game with a loss to eventual champion Langford Area.

Both Menning and Broughton said that pain for last year's semifinal loss has fueled a fire early this season. Corsica-Stickney takes on Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday in Armour.

"A lot of work throughout the summer has been translating to the field," Broughton said. "(The playoff loss) is motivation and a driving factor."