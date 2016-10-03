Area volleyball roundup: Hanson cruises past Viborg-Hurley

VIBORG — Ashley Moe had 18 kills and six blocks to help the Hanson Beavers pick up a road win at Viborg-Hurley Monday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-12 and 25-6.

Heather Kayser had seven aces on the serving line and added 10 set assists and Hannah Marquardt had 20 digs and four ace serves for Hanson.

Olivia Rasmussen had 11 digs and Ally Osterloo had two aces for the Cougars.

Hanson was also victorious in both the junior varsity and C-squad matches.

Hanson (15-4) will host Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Alexandria, while V-H (2-17) will host Baltic in Viborg Thursday.

Freeman 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1

FREEMAN — Ashley Glanzer had a match-high 17 kills to push Freeman past Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-1 in prep volleyball action on Monday in Freeman.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 27-25.

Emily Miller added nine kills and five aces, while Josie Fuhrmann had 35 assists, five digs, two kills and one ace in the win.

For Dell Rapids St. Mary, Rhiannon Glazier had six kills, two blocks, 10 digs and five aces in the loss.

Freeman (7-8) hosts Bon Homme on Thursday in Freeman. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2-17) plays at Estelline on Thursday.

Avon 3, Mitchell Christian 0

Avon traveled to Mitchell on Monday and won in three sets over Mitchell Christian in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-14 and 25-23.

For the Pirates, Hanna Powers had a double-double with 10 digs and 12 assists, while Kacie Mudder had 13 digs and three aces. Hannah VanGerpen had 10 digs, Lauren Sees added three blocks and Livi Jurrens had a team-high seven kills.

On the Golden Eagles' side of the net, Kaitlyn Asmus had 11 kills and seven digs, while Erica Thompson had seven digs and eight assists. Grace Garrels added 13 digs for MCS.

In junior varsity action, Avon won in three sets.

Avon (6-10) hosts Burke/South Central today in Avon. Mitchell Christian (2-16) is at Hanson on Thursday.

Wagner 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

WAGNER — Wagner picked up a home sweep on Monday night in prep volleyball, taking down the Nighthawks from Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3-0.

Sert scores were 25-15, 25-16 and 25-10.

For Wagner, Jensen Holzbauer had nine kills and 17 digs and Kristan Soukup had 11 digs. Sierra Juffer added 28 assists for the Red Raiders.

Maddi Reiner and Brianna Stoebner each had four kills for TDA and Alexis Gregerson had 10 digs.

The Red Raiders (8-8) are at Scotland today, while TDA is off until Thursday, when they host Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Armour.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Baltic 2

BALTIC — McCook Central/Montrose picked up a five-set victory Monday over Baltic in a Class A prep volleyball match in Baltic.

Set scores were 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 and 15-10.

No other statistics were reported.

McCook Central/Montrose (11-7) will host Howard today in Salem. Baltic (14-5) hosts Alcester-Hudson today.