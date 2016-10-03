Byers, Person win SESD meet

WINNER—Chamberlain's Ella Byers and Burke/South Central's Kray Person continued their winning ways at the Southeast South Dakota Conference meet on Monday in Winner.

Byers won the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 32.46 seconds, while Person won the boy's race with a time of 18:12.09.

In the team competition, Winner won the girls race with nine points and Ethan/Parkston claimed the boys title with 14 points.

Gregory's Aaron Voigt finished nine seconds behind Person to take second (18:21.50), while Ethan/Parkston's Jonah Murtha placed third with a time of 19:11.37. Platte-Geddes' Caden Tegethoff took fourth place (19:18.18) and Izak Meleterno took fifth (19:37.06).

In the girls race, four Winner girls placed in the top-5. Sidda Schuyler took second (21:38.39), Jaclyn Laprath placed third (22:15.61) and Chloe Bartels finished fourth (22:20.44). Samantha Schuyler took fifth place with a time of 22:28.63.