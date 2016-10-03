Bertus, Hall headed to Badlands Finals rodeo

Avon's Jeff Bertus and Wagner's Andrew Hall were both among the top 12 in their respective events to qualify for the circuit finals, which hosts the best cowboys in the Dakotas and crowns the region's pro rodeo champions. Bertus was third in the bull riding standings and Hall was 11th in the bareback riding table.

The Badlands Circuit is made up of the 27 pro rodeos (including three bull ridings and a saddle bronc riding match) across North and South Dakota. Qualifiers to the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo must compete at a minimum of ten rodeos for Dakota residents and fifteen for non-residents.

The circuit finals, which will be held at the State Fair Center in Minot from Thursday to Sunday, will pay out more than $200,000 and will determine the year-end and average winner in each event and those winners will advance to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo in April.