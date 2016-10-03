Tiger men in fourth place in GPAC tourney opener

SIOUX FALLS — The Dakota Wesleyan University men's golf team is in fourth place after the first 18 holes at the Great Plains Athletic Conference qualifier at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

The Tigers shot 306 as a team, led by a round of 73 from Michael Whitney. DWU is 13 shots behind team leader Morningside College, which shot 293 as a team. Collin Tedesco, of Hastings, shot a 4-under-67 in the opening round for a two-shot lead. Connor Preston shot a round of 77 and Chamberlain native Coleman Caldwell and Tom Hogg each fired 78s.

In the women's competition, the Tigers shot 398, standing in 10th place out of 11 teams at the tournament. Mitchell's Kristin Sabers is tied for sixth place after shooting an 83 and Platte native Niki Nelson shot an 88, tying for 15th place. Morningside leads the team race with a 320 team score.

Mount Marty College golfer and Parkston native Logan Wagner is tied for the lead in the women's individual competition after shooting a round of 77 and teammate Kellie Winckler, a Lake Andes native, is tied for sixth place with an 83.

The GPAC golf championships are in a new format this year, with the qualifiers being held as two, two-day events, with one in the fall and one in the spring on a neutral course. The format replaces the four separate rounds of golf that were held on various GPAC home courses, with two each in the fall and the spring.

Due to impending weather, today's action will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Willow Run.