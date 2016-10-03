Kernels suffer tough first day in Class AA tournament

ABERDEEN—Winds of more than 40 mph wreaked havoc on the Mitchell High School boys golf team during the first day of Class AA state tournament on Monday at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.

At the end of the day, Mitchell found itself in 13th place with a team score of 367. For a team that was averaging scores less than 330, Monday's performance was a disappointment for both the players and coaches.

"The Kernels didn't have a good day," Mitchell head coach Mark Horan said. "The conditions were brutal and the course was hard. We dropped five places from where we were seeded."

Sioux Falls Washington leads the 17-team event with a team score of 321, while Pierre sits in second place with a 327. Defending state champion Sioux Falls O'Gorman is in fourth place 331.

"We practiced hard and we thought we had a good plan, but with with the way the wind was, everybody would be going along and then have a big wreck," said Horan, who added Mitchell hit many shots out of bounds due to the wind.

Horan said many Mitchell players hit the ball high, which allows the wind to have an even stronger effect.

"It adds an extra aspect to your play as far as calculating how much farther the wind is going to move the ball, what clubs to select and things like that," Horan said.

Sam Mock carded Mitchell's best score of the day. Mock finished with a 90 to tie for 42nd place, while Tate Krcil and Cade Carpenter tied for 52nd with scores of 92. Ethan Huber was one stroke behind with a 93 to tie for 55th place. Nick Bennett and Max Dailey finished with a 95 and 98, respectively, to round out the Kernels' team score.

"Tate was the only of the six who played his average or above it," Horan said. "In that 40 mile-per-hour win, Tate had a good performance."

Individually, Washington's Will Grevlos cared the only round under-par with a three-under 69 to lead the AA field. O'Gorman's Bryce Hammer in in second place with a 73 and defending state champion Jack Lundin, of Sioux Falls Roosevelt, sits in third place with a 75. There were only five players with scores less than 80 on Monday.

Heading into the final day of the tournament, Horan said Mitchell will focus on turning things around.

"We just want to show up and play for pride and play better than we did today," Horan said. "It's really sad, especially for the seniors, to have a rough state tournament like that."

State Class AA Boys Golf Tournament

Monday at Moccasin Creek Country Club (Aberdeen)

Par 72

Team Scores — Sioux Falls Washington 321, Pierre 327, Sioux Falls Lincoln 330, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 331, Aberdeen Central 339, Rapid City Stevens, 343, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 345, Brandon Valley 353, Huron 353, Watertown 355, Yankton 355, Harrisburg 365, Mitchell 367, Brookings 376, Sturgis Brown 379, Rapid City Central 414, Douglas 447.

Individual Results

69 — Will Grevlos, Sioux Falls Washington.

73 — Bryce Hammer, Sioux Falls O'Gorman

75 — Jack Lundin, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

78 — Austin Hoss, Pierre

79 — George Mickelson, Sioux Falls Lincoln

80 — Kade McTighe, Piere; Karter Lien, Harrisburg; Devin Gilbertson, Sioux Falls Washington; Sam Batta, Watertown.

81 — Nolan Wiegel, Huron; Jonah Dohrer, Aberdeen Central; Bronson Visa, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Lane Jensen, Rapid City Stevens.

82 — Andrew VanGerpen, Pierre.

83 — Dalton Barse, Watertown; Mason Rozell, Huron; Tyler Westra, Sioux Falls Lincoln.

84 — JD Keszler, Sturgis Brown; Lucas Schobert, Brandon Valley.

85 — Bennett Lundy, Aberdeen Central, 85; Scott Albrecht, Aberdeen Central; Justin Kolb, Sioux Falls O'Gorman.

86 — Sam Sutcliffe, Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Nathan Woodall, Sioux Falls Washington; Ryan Nolan, Rapid City Stevens; Jared Jost, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Hank Eggebraaten, Sioux Falls Washington.

87 — Michael Statz, Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Coleman Varty, Pierre; Ryan Neff, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Simon Hacecky, Yankton; Lincoln Shafer, Sioux Falls Washington.

88 — Blake Dornbusch, Sioux Falls O'Gorman; Landon Beck, Aberedeen Central; Dalton Maibaum, Yankton; John Young, Rapid City Stevens; Payton Phares, Rapid City Stevesn; Max Honner, Sioux Falls Lincoln.

89 — Michael Frick, Yankton; Matt Gusso, Brandon Valley; Mitch Gusso, Brandon Valley.

90 — Sam Mock, Mitchell; Adam Schrader, Sioux Falls Lincoln; Carson Hruby, Huron; Kullan Daikawa, Brookings; Jack Johnson, Sioux Falls O'Gorman.

91 — Tyson Kogel, Harrisburg; Max Erickson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Jimmie Cunningham, Yankton; Braydon Jones, Aberdeen Central; Austin Swenson, Brandon Valley.

92 — Tate Krcil, Mitchell; Austin Erickson, Brandon Valley; Cade Carpenter, Mitchell.

93 — Matt Randall, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Ben Daane, Rapid City Stevens; Tyler Fannin, Watertown; Ethan Huber, Mitchell; Tice McVay, Sturgis Brown; Landon Moe, Brookings; AJ Fernandez, Yankton.

94 — Parker Pietz, Pierre.

95 — Nick Bennett, Mitchell; Austin Frick, Yantkon; Hunter Von Bergen, Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

96 — Alex Miley, Brookings; Sam Torbert, Sioux Falls Washington; Sam Edman, Pierre; Luke Bunkers, Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

97 — Drew Cole, Brookings; Adam Salter, Rapid City Stevens; Jackson Schroeppel, Harrisburg; Will Allen, Harrisburg.

98 — Max Dailey, Mitchell.

99 — Anthony Lanier, Harrisburg; Alec Rice, Brookings; Jacob Wehde, Huron; Alec Anderson, Watertown.

100 — Chase Berven, Harrisburg; Ethan Vikander, Aberdeen Central; Tyler Divis, Douglas.

101 — Matt Eby, Sturgis Brown; Henry Rubish, Huron; Noah Ziegmann, Sturgis Brown; Jake Whitlock, Watertown.

102 — Cameron Kor, Rapid City Central.

103 — Connor Trimble, Rapid City Central; Alex Duran, Rapid City Central.

104 — Zan Swenson, Brandon Valley; Sean Sullivan, Brookings; Tucker Wookey, Watertown; Sturgis Brown.

106 — Blake Brown, Rapid City Central.

107 — Nathan Gauer, Huron.

111 — Tyler Eberle, Rapid City Central.

114 — Andrew Corbine, Douglas.

116 — Jaden Heintzman, Douglas.

117 — Derrick Brown, Douglas.

118 — Carson Levin, Rapid City Central.

128 — Devin Wolter, Sturgis Brown.

148 — Tate Dewey, Douglas.