Chamberlain, Parkston seek Class A golf glory

Parkston golfer Jacob Lee gets ready to hit a putt during the Pre-Region 3A golf meet last month at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

At the end of play on Tuesday, the Chamberlain boys golf team has a goal of where it would like to be on the Class A state meet leaderboard at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.

And more importantly, what type of trophy they will be holding.

Cubs coach Chris Caldwell said his team has had a goal of being a state championship team since the squad's three seniors were sophomores. Now, they're on the brink of having more success, in pursuit of the school's first state boys golf championship at the two-day event starting today.

"It's really exciting," Caldwell said. "These are hometown kids that started when they were young and to see them grow up and play and to see them be successful, it's exciting for our program. It makes our younger kids that have joined our program and they see our seniors and they know that they want to be a part of that as well and they want to beat it."

Seniors Danny Sazue, Adam Hutmacher and Tiegen Priebe, along with eighth-graders Drayton Priebe and Cameron Caldwell make up the Cubs team, which had the best regional qualifying team score in Class A last week with 323 team strokes. Caldwell said he believes Chamberlain is among the top-five teams in Class A but the team will need to play its best.

"When we look at how we've been playing this year, the reality is that we're going to be there," Caldwell said. "We're one of the top five teams there. If we shoot what we're capable of, we've got a shot at winning it. It's exciting because our kids see it and they can feel it and it's just a really great time for Chamberlain golf."

A regular atop the team leaderboard, Parkston figures to be in the mix as well. The Trojans, led by junior Jacob Lee, shot 337 as a team at the region tournament and has competed well at recent state meets, including two second-place finishes. In addition to Lee, the Trojans will play Alex Scott, Nate Hohn, Braden Bruening and Quinn Bormann and coach Tyler Hockett said the course will be a challenge.

"There's going to be big numbers out there, no doubt about it," he said. "The kid that can sort of set that aside and know that's going to be the case and not let it multiply, they're going to be at the top. That will be the case in the team competition, as well."

Aberdeen Roncalli can certainly be placed among the favorites in Class A this week, as the Cavaliers are the defending champions and won the Region 1A tournament a week ago. Spearfish was the winners of the Region 4A tournament at Hart Ranch.

As for Hart Ranch, a par-72 course that will play at 6,276 yards, each school will have five players and will score the top four players on each day.

Chamberlain's coach Caldwell said the key will come down to putting.

"You have to make your putts because the greens are very fast," Caldwell said. "We went there (last) weekend and they had some sand on them but it doesn't make a difference and they're still so fast. ... If you make your putts, you're going to be successful.

Hockett said the fast track won't be a surprise in Rapid City.

"We're in October and in the Hills," Hockett said. "It's going to be fast and hard."