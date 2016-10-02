Kernels, Carpenter hoping to make a splash at AA state golf meet

Mitchell's Cade Carpenter hits a shot during the Mitchell Invite on Sept. 16 at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

ABERDEEN—Mitchell boys golf head coach Mark Horan said his team's brain power will be just as important as its skill set heading into the Class AA state golf tournament.

The two-day tournament, which begins today and will concluded on Tuesday, is being held at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.

"We need to play smart," Horan said. "Off the tee box, you can be in the trees pretty easily. We have to hit it straight and hit the right club."

Mitchell enters the state tournament averaging a team score around the 325-330 range. The Kernels placed fifth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament with a 330 on Sept. 24, which was only 14 strokes off from second-place Aberdeen Central.

Cade Carpenter tied for fourth place individually at the conference meet with a 75 and leads the Kernels along with fellow senior Sam Mock.

"They both have medal potential," Horan said. "Cade has top-5 potential. If he plays smart and plays his best, you never know anything could happen. He certainly has the physical skills."

Joining Carpenter and Mock will be junior Tate Krcil, sophomores Ethan Huber and Nick Bennett and freshman Max Dailey.

Horan said the greens at Moccasin Creek are "relatively flat" and added the Kernels will need to take the tournament one shot at a time. The golf course is a par 72, playing at 6,711 yards.

"Putting is always important. The strategy of getting to the hole will be very important out there as well," Horan said. "We might have to put our driver away more to keep the ball in play."

Mitchell placed 10th at last year's state tournament and Carpenter medaled by placing 21st.

Returning state champion Sioux Falls O'Gorman will be the favorite, with Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Pierre and Rapid City Stevens hoping to be in the mix for a team title.

Roosevelt's Jack Lundin is the defending state champion and he will be challenged by O'Gorman's Bryce Hammer and Washington's Will Grevlos among others for the individual title.