Kernels drop two at state softball tournament

SIOUX FALLS—Mitchell finished its season with a pair of losses at the state girls' softball fastpitch tournament in Sioux Falls on Friday.

The Kernels lost to Rapid City Central 10-7 and then were defeated by Sioux Falls Lincoln 11-8 in an elimination contest.

Mitchell had chances in both games to tie the score. The Kernels were down 10-1 against Rapid City Central, but scored five in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to trim the deficit to 10-7. The Kernels later brought the tying run to the plate, but could not close it out, said coach Jim Misiaszek.

Mitchell fell behind 8-3 against Sioux Falls Lincoln and later brought the tying run to the plate, but again, could not complete the rally.

Tori Misiaszek had a stellar state tournament by going 4-for-7 with three home runs and a double. She also pitched against the Cobblers. Misiaszek gave up 10 runs (two earned) on eight hits and struck out six batters. She also belted a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Kernels finished with seven runs on nine hits against Rapid City Central. Haley Linke went 2-for-3 in the first game.

Aly VanderPol took the loss against Lincoln. The Kernels scored their eight runs on 11 hits.

Misiaszek went 3-for-3 with three RBIs against the Patriots and smacked two more home runs. McKenzie Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the final game.

The Kernels will graduate three seniors VanderPol, Haylee Schoenfelder and Haley Rust from this year's 5-19-1 season.

"We are going to really miss our seniors," coach Misiaszek said, "but we have a really talented group of underclassmen right now. We are looking forward to building on what we started this year."