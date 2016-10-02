Mitchell Christian's Kaitlyn Asmus (18) tries to put a kill down between Kimball/White Lake's Darby Deffenbaugh (16) and Carly Beckmann (13) on Saturday at the Mitchell Christian Gym. Kimball/White Lake's Kennedy Leiferman is in the foreground. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Kimball/White Lake swept Mitchell Christian in straight sets on Saturday at the Mitchell Christian Gym.

Brooklyn Donald led the WiLdKats with eight kills, six digs and two blocks. Darby Deffenbaugh contributed 16 digs, eight assists, three aces and two kills.

Heather Munsen added 16 assists in the win. Whitney Hinker recorded 13 digs, three kills and two aces for Kimball/White Lake.

Charlotte Haag paced Mitchell Christian with four kills, while Kaitlyn Asmus added three kills and two aces. Erica Thompson dished out eight assists for the Eagles.

Sarah Morris and Grace Garrels contributed 11 and nine digs for Mitchell Christian. Garrels also had two aces.

Kimball/White Lake (13-3) will play at Chamberlain on Tuesday in Chamberlain. Mitchell Christian (2-15) will host Avon tonight at the Mitchell Christian Gym.

Wagner 3

Tri-Valley 2

WAGNER—Wagner outlasted Tri-Valley 3-2 in a high school volleyball marathon match on Saturday in Wagner.

Set scores were 25-12, 24-26, 23-25, 25-12 and 15-12.

Jensen Holzbauer led the Red Raiders with 18 kills and 18 digs. Kristan Soukup added 11 kills and 20 digs for Wagner. Sierra Juffer dished out 38 assists to go along with 16 digs in the win.

Kaylee Wingen paced Tri-Valley with 10 kills and 14 digs. Erika Langloss added 27 assists and 14 digs for the Mustangs. Morgan Haga contributed 20 digs for Tri-Valley.

Wagner (7-8) will host Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Monday in Wagner. Tri-Valley (4-11) will host Garretson on Monday.

281 Conference Tournament

TULARE—Hitchcock-Tulare downed Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3-1 in the 281 Conference Tournament championship match on Saturday in Tulare.

Set scores were 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-21.

Myah Selland led Sanborn Central/Woonsocket with 15 kills and one block. Tesa Jensen added 10 kills and three aces for the Blackhawks. Maddie Vermeulen dished out 26 assists and had three aces for Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

Kayla Olson contributed 35 assists and Tristan Ziebart recorded 18 digs for the Blackhawks.

Erin Barrie led Hitchcock-Tulare with 20 kills.

Wessington Springs defeated Wolsey-Wessington to earn fifth place in the tournament.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-19 and 26-24.

Maddie Neely finished with 13 digs, eight kills and four blocks for the Spartans. Talli Heim added four kills for Wessington Springs. Whitney Reider recorded 37 assists in the win.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket swept Highmore-Harrold in straight sets earlier in the day.

Set scores were 25-21, 27-25 and 25-22.

Abby Doering and Selland knocked down 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Selland added three blocks and Doering had one block. Jensen put down seven kills. Vermeulen finished with 16 digs and two aces. Olson dished out 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Ziebert and Kyla Morgan both had 11 digs apiece.

Wessington Springs lost to Sunshine Bible Academy in the consolation semifinals earlier in the day.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-15 and 25-15.

Jaycee Hohn led the Spartans with nine digs and seven kills. Neely and Cadee Schelske added five and four kills respectively. Schelske added 11 digs and an ace. Sierra Burg and Piper Jones had three and two aces respectively.

Reider had 18 assists for the Spartans.

Saturday's statewide scores

Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-14

Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-12

Wagner def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 24-26, 23-25, 25-12, 15-12

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Wessington Springs, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois, 25-8, 25-12, 25-1

Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare def. James Valley Christian, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-21, 27-25, 25-22

Seventh Place

Iroquois def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 17-25, 26-10, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Fifth Place

Wessington Springs def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24

Championship

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21

Huron Invitational

Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-6

Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-10

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-15

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-19, 25-19

Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 14-25, 25-19, 25-14

Pierre def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-14, 17-25, 25-20

Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-8

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-6

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 26-24, 25-22

Lead-Deadwood Mile High Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Edgemont def. New Underwood, 25-10, 16-25, 25-19

Wall def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-16

Wall def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-16

Pool B

Harding County def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-7, 25-11

Harding County def. Kadoka Area, 25-18, 25-11

Kadoka Area def. Rapid City Central JV, 25-14, 25-16

Pool C

Bison def. Rapid City Central Sophomores, 25-23, 25-22

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Rapid City Central Sophomores, 25-21, 25-22

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Bison, 19-25, 25-22, 25-10

Pool D

Hot Springs def. Newell, 27-25, 25-17

Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 20-25, 25-12, 25-14

Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-14, 25-18

First Round

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Kadoka Area, 25-21, 25-22

Harding County def. Bison, 25-8, 25-21

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-17

Wall def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-19

Semifinal

Harding County def. Wall, 26-24, 25-20

Lead-Deadwood def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 23-25, 25-16, 27-25

Championship

Harding County def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-13, 25-20

LNI Tournament

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-14

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. White River, 25-22, 19-25, 29-27

Crow Creek def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-15, 25-17

Custer def. White River, 25-11, 21-25, 25-9

Custer def. Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-17

Hill City def. Crow Creek, 25-9, 25-9

Hill City def. Oelrichs, 25-7, 25-8

Hill City def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-16

Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-21, 25-15

Little Wound def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-19

McLaughlin def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-18

Oelrichs def. Lower Brule, 26-24, 25-27, 25-23

Oelrichs def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 24-26, 25-16

Pine Ridge def. McLaughlin, 25-20, 25-19

Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-17, 25-17

Pine Ridge def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-8, 25-8

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-23, 27-25

Standing Rock, N.D. def. Todd County, 25-9, 19-25, 25-19

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Little Wound, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Crazy Horse, 25-17, 25-12

Todd County def. Lower Brule, 25-21, 25-21

White River def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-14

Semifinal

Custer def. Hill City, 25-18, 25-22

White River def. Pine Ridge, 25-19, 26-24

Third Place

Pine Ridge def. Hill City, 25-23, 25-16

Championship

Custer def. White River, 25-11, 25-12

Twin Cities Tournament

Gold Division

First Round

Ogallala, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal

Rapid City Stevens def. Sidney, Neb., 25-9, 25-13

Fifth Place

Rapid City Stevens def. Alliance, Neb., 25-18, 25-9