SD college football roundup: Jacks rout Western Illinois

South Dakota State University wide receiver Connor Landberg (18) makes a one-handed touchdown grab over the arm of Western Illinois defensive back Xavier Rowe (6) in the first half of the Jackrabbits' game against the Leathernecks in a Missouri Valley Conference game on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Matt Gade / Republic)

BROOKINGS — Dallas Goedert tied a school record with four touchdown receptions and the South Dakota State defense returned two second-half interceptions for scores to rout eighth-ranked Western Illinois, 52-14, in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The No. 15 Jackrabbits, who scored the final 45 points of the game, improved to 2-2 overall.

The Jackrabbits finished with a 478-342 advantage in total offense. SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion finished with 22-of-31 passing for career highs of 361 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Wieneke added seven catches for 102 yards, marking the second game in a row that both he and Goedert topped the 100-yard mark for receiving.

Youngstown State 30

South Dakota 20

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ricky Davis led No. 15 Youngstown State with 281 yards passing and 66 yards rushing, and the Penguins got a late pick-six off a deflected pass to get past South Dakota 30-20 Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

The final offensive numbers read 450 yards for Youngstown State and 254 yards for USD. The Penguins committed four turnovers, including three inside their own 40, but the Coyote offense punched it in just once and settled for a Miles Bergner field goal on another.

Chris Streveler was 10 of 27 for 141 yards, two scores and two interceptions for South Dakota.

Sioux Falls 35

Augustana University 20

SIOUX FALLS—No. 12 Sioux Falls improved to 5-0 and brought back the "Key to the City" to Bob Young Field after a convincing 35-20 road win over city rival and No. 24 Augustana on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls.

Before the second largest crowd (7,115) to attend a USF-Augustana matchup, the Cougars jumped to a 21-0 lead, held off a Vikings second quarter run and finished with another solid second half to earn its fourth victory in five "Key to the City" games.

USF, which ranked second nationally in total offense at 569.5 per game, churned out 562 yards, including a nearly perfect balance of 282 on the ground and 280 through the air.

Luke Papilion powered the Cougars with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Northern State 41

Minot State 28

ABERDEEN—In the 101st Annual Gypsy Days, Northern State defeated Minot State 41-28 on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Christian McAlvain threw for 168 yards in the win, completing 9-of-17 passes with two touchdowns. The senior also rushed for another 53 yards and a score of his own. Nicholas Truen led the Wolves with 204 yards rushing, averaging 9.7 yards per carry in large part to his 75 yard score. Taylor Houchin led the Northern receivers with 58 yards and a 47 yard long.

The Wolves also received a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns from Channing Barber and Cody Braeger.

Black Hills State 36

New Mexico Highlands 10

SPEARFISH—Behind a school-record 244 yards rushing from Phydell Paris, Black Hills State University ran away with a 36-10 Swarm Days victory over New Mexico Highlands Saturday afternoon at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

Paris broke the single-game rushing record of 230 yards set by Dave Buum in 1967. The Yellow Jackets also 447 yards on the ground, breaking the 22-year old record of 402 yards. The Yellow Jacket defense held NMHU to just 252 yards of total offense.

South Dakota School of Mines 62

Adams State 35

RAPID CITY—South Dakota School of Mines rolled over Adams State University 62-35 Saturday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference bout --- which was also a first-ever meeting between the two programs.

South Dakota School of Mines quarterback Jake Sullivan set a new school record in the game, recording six touchdown passes in the tilt.

Sullivan finished the game with 376 passing yards completing 24-33 to 10 different receivers in the game. He also rushed for 40 yards on seven carries and scored a rushing touchdown as well.

The Hardrockers scored 14 points in the first quarter, 27 in the second, 14 in the third and added one touchdown in the final frame.

Dakota State 37

Waldorf College 13

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Leading 16-13 before entering the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon at Bolstorff Field, No. 20 Dakota State pulled away by outscoring Waldorf (Iowa) 21-0 for a 37-13 North Star Athletic Association conference victory on Saturday in Forest City, Iowa.

DSU used a pair of 100-plus yards rushers in the game, led by Hagan Hines with 14 rushes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Robert Johnson added 24 carries for 129 yards with a touchdown.

Jacob Giles finished the game by completing 14 passes in 31 attempts for a total of 165 yards for Dakota State. He threw two touchdown passes in the game.

Presentation College 58

Trinity Bible College 2

ELLENDALE, N.D.—The Presentation College football team shook off a slow start before rolling to a 58-2 victory over host Trinity Bible College in non-conference action Saturday in Ellendale, North Dakota.

Sam Pond finished 13 of 20 for 216 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start for the Saints.

The Saints had three players — William Moffet, Logan Weisser and Wayne Scatena — with at least 40 receiving yards and four players — John Oldenkamp, Mike James, Nathan Jones and Edmond Jacobs — with at least 50 rushing yards.