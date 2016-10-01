Mitchell goes 3-1 at Huron volleyball invite

Mitchell's Chelsea Brewster, center, goes up for a kill against Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Emma Ronsiek, left, and Grace Ortmann, right, on Saturday at the Huron Invitational. Mitchell's Mandy Schmidt (5), Lauren Larson (2), Mackenzie Miller (10) and Bridget Thill, back right, are in the background. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Mitchell's Jenna Weich (20) goes up for a kill against Sioux Falls Lincoln's Tominee Sorenson (8) and Somer Luitjens, right, on Saturday at the Huron Invitational. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Mitchell's Chelsea Brewster (14) puts down a kill past Sioux Falls Lincoln's Sydnaya Dunn, left, Anezka Szabo (16) on Saturday at the Huron Invitational. Mitchell's Bridget Thill (3) and Lauren Larson (2) are in the background. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

HURON—Mitchell did more than just held its own against some unfamiliar teams on Saturday.

The Kernels went 3-1 at the Huron Invitational in high school volleyball action. They defeated Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sturgis and lost to No. 5 Sioux Falls O'Gorman.

The Kernels were one of three teams that went 3-1 at the seven-team invite at the Huron Arena. O'Gorman and Pierre were the other teams to go 3-1 on the day.

The invite consisted of two other Eastern South Dakota Conference teams, but they were not paired up with each other.

"I was very happy going 3-1 and it was some different competition," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "Getting to see those other schools is good for us to step out of the regular teams that we play."

The Kernels swept Washington (25-19, 25-19), Lincoln (25-17, 25-15) and Sturgis (25-11, 25-10) to start the day. Mitchell then dropped a 2-1 decision against the Knights.

The Kernels lost 25-22, 12-25 and 25-22.

"That match with O'Gorman was really good," Thill said. "It could have went either way. Obviously, those are two very, very evenly matched teams. We feel that we can play with anybody."

Individual statistics for Mitchell will be in Monday's edition of the Daily Republic.

The Kernels will host Huron at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Mitchell High School.

Wagner 3

Tri-Valley 2

WAGNER—Wagner outlasted Tri-Valley 3-2 in a high school volleyball marathon match on Saturday in Wagner.

Set scores were 25-12, 24-26, 23-25, 25-12 and 15-12.

Jensen Holzbauer led the Red Raiders with 18 kills and 18 digs. Kristan Soukup added 11 kills and 20 digs for Wagner. Sierra Juffer dished out 38 assists to go along with 16 digs in the win.

Kaylee Wingen paced Tri-Valley with 10 kills and 14 digs. Erika Langloss added 27 assists and 14 digs for the Mustangs. Morgan Haga contributed 20 digs for Tri-Valley.

Wagner (7-8) will host Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Monday in Wagner. Tri-Valley (4-11) will host Garretson on Monday.

Saturday's statewide volleyball scores

Huron Invitational

Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-6

Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-11, 25-10

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-15

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-19, 25-19

Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 14-25, 25-19, 25-14

Pierre def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-14, 17-25, 25-20

Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Huron, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-8

Sioux Falls Washington def. Huron, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-6

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 26-24, 25-22

LNI Tournament

Little Wound def. Red Cloud, 25-14, 25-19

McLaughlin def. Lower Brule, 25-22, 25-18

Red Cloud def. St. Francis Indian, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Twin Cities Tournament

Gold Division

Consolation Semifinal

Rapid City Stevens def. Sidney, Neb., 25-9, 25-13