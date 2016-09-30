Area prep football roundup: Chamberlain clips Falcons

Lyman's Bailey House (7) runs back a kickoff during a game against the Philip Scotties on Friday night in Presho. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Lyman's Jesse Schindler (8) slips past the outstretched arm of Philip's Carson Hamill (12) while carrying the ball during a game on Friday night in Presho. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Lyman's Carter Collins (26) tries to make a cutback move on Philip's Dawson Reedy (10) while carrying the ball during a game on Friday night in Presho. (Matt Gade / Republic)

Chamberlain quarterback Jazz Dominguez (3) drops back to pass during a prep football game Friday in Chamberlain against Todd County. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

Chamberlain's Carson Powers (1) gets a block from teammate Remington Rossow, left, on Todd County's Josh Rowland (13) on a kickoff return during a prep football game Friday in Chamberlain. Powers ran the kickoff back for a touchdown for the game's opening score in the Cubs' 51-0 win. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

CHAMBERLAIN — The No. 5-ranked team in Class 11B, the Chamberlain Cubs picked up a homecoming win Friday night, blanking Todd County 51-0 in Chamberlain.

The game was called at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Jazz Dominguez had 291 yards passing and five touchdowns for the Cubs, completing 16-of-20 passes in the win. That passing yardage figure is a new Chamberlain school record, breaking the mark held by Steve Michels in 1974, when he threw for 275 yards against Miller.

Three of those Dominguez touchdown passes went to Riggs Priebe, who had five catches and 88 yards in the win. Marc Schwenk caught two passes for 73 yards and a touchdown and Carson Powers had a 30-yard touchdown pass and a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game.

The Falcons were held to just 42 yards of offense on 29 plays and the Cubs outgained Todd County 331 to 42 in the win.

A complete scoring summary was not available.

Chamberlain (4-1) plays St. Francis Indian on Friday in St. Francis. Todd County (2-4) plays Jones County/White River in Mission on Friday.

Philip 54, Lyman 0

PRESHO — Dalton Kinsley scored seven touchdowns and racked up 294 yards rushing as Philip ran past Lyman 54-0 in prep football action on Friday in Presho.

The game ended at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Kinsley scored all six touchdowns on runs more than 30 yards and added a punt return for a touchdown, while Dawson Reedy added 31 rushing yards and one touchdown.

For Lyman, Carter Collins had 19 carries for 65 yards rushing and Bailey House added five carries for 15 yards. Jesse Schindler completed 3 of 12 passes for 18 yards in the loss. The Raiders were outgained 358-85 and recorded eight first downs.

Ty Schindler finished the game with four tackles, while Jacob Hofer and Kyle Welter each had three for Lyman.

Philip (5-0) hosts Wall on Friday in Philip. Lyman (2-4) plays New Underwood on Friday in New Underwood.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Dawson Reedy 14 run (Dalton Kinsley run)

P: Kinsley 34 run (run failed)

Second quarter

P: Kinsley 33 run (run failed)

P: Kinsley 35 run (run failed)

P: Kinsley 39 run (Nick Donnelly run)

P: Kinsley 49 run (Donnelly run)

P: Kinsley 46 run (run failed)

P: Kinsley 50 punt return (conversion failed)

Gregory 32, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

GREGORY — No. 2 Gregory scored a touchdown in every quarter to defeat Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 32-6 on Friday night.

Jayd VanDerWerff rushed for 37 yards and two touchdowns for Gregory and added two receptions for 18 yards. Andy McCance completed 9-of-23 attempts for 109 passing yards and two touchdowns.

John Witte led the Blackhawks on the ground, rushing for 72 yards on 19 carries. Drew Olinger had 41 yards receiving and a touchdown catch and had 13 tackles on defense. Logun Feistner had 12 tackles for the WWSSC defense.

Gregory (6-0) plays Hill City in Gregory on Friday. Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (3-2) plays Kimball/White Lake in Wessington Springs on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

G: Joseph Veskrna 32 pass from Andy McCance (Jon Bakke run)

Second quarter

G: JJ Beck 3 run (Jon Bakke pass from McCance)

Third quarter

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 3 pass from McCance (VanDerWerff pass from McCance)

WWSSC: Drew Olinger 27 pass from Trent Kingsbury (run failed)

Fourth quarter

G: VanDerWerff 7 run (VanDerWerff pass from McCance)

Hanson 36, Menno/Marion 6

MARION — Twenty-two points in the second quarter boosted Hanson to a 36-6 road win at Menno/Marion on Friday in prep football action in Marion.

For the Beavers, Brandon Mentele had 112 yards on 12 carries and a rushing touchdown, while Matt Kayser ran for two scores and 107 yards on 14 carries. Landon Sapp had 62 yards and a rushing score. Mentele had 12 tackles on defense, as well.

Menno/Marion was led by Trey Bohlman, who had 144 yards on 18 carries. The Razorbacks had 14 tackles from Jacob Vaith and nine stops from Bohlmann.

Hanson (2-4) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday in Alexandria. Menno/Marion (1-4) travels to Howard on Friday to play Howard.

Scoring summary

First quarter

H: Matt Kayser 1 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

H: Kayser 5 run (conversion failed)

H: Kayser 41 pass from Donnie Weber (Landon Sapp run)

H: Brandon Mentele 2 run (Kayser pass from Weber)

Third quarter

H: Sapp 14 run (Drew Ferry run)

Fourth quarter

MM: Trey Bohlmann 19 pass from Spencer Schultz (conversion failed)

Colome 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

LAKE ANDES — No. 5 Colome picked up its fourth straight victory of the season by downing Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60-6 on Friday night.

The game was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Kelly O'Bryan paved the way for Colome in rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Layton Thieman recorded two touchdowns on 5 of 9 passing for 138 yards. Matt Campbell had eight tackles.

Jacey Garcia threw for 72 yards in the loss on 4 of 12 passing, and Preston Neal had 31 yards receiving. JB Bruguier registered six tackles.

Colome (4-1) plays Parker in Colome on Friday. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (1-5) travels to Bonesteel to play Burke/South Central.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Kelly O'Bryan 7 run (Holden Thieman pass to Layton Thieman )

C: Jackson Kinzer 3 pass from Layton Thieman (L. Thieman run)

A: Daaron Tronvold 78 run (failed conversion)

C: H. Thieman 31 pass from L. Thieman (failed run)

Second quarter

C: O'Bryan 18 run (O'Brien run)

C: J. Kinzer 55 run (O'Brien run)

C: W. Cahoy 53 run (Cahoy run)

C: H. Thieman 60 pass from L. Thieman (O'Brien run)

C: H. Thieman 53 interception (conversion failed)

Kimball/White Lake 46, Miller 14

KIMBALL — Seth Kirsch's 209 rushing yards powered Kimball/White Lake to a 46-14 victory over Miller on Friday night.

Jackson Nockels rumbled for two touchdowns and 94 yards, and Kory Peters added another 127 yards and one touchdown on the ground. Peters and Trajan Anderson both made nine tackles for KWL.

Trevor Brueggeman racked up 127 yards and one touchdown on the ground in the loss. Brueggeman also passed for 142 yards and another touchdown.

Kimball/White Lake (3-2) travels to Wessington Springs to play Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central. Miller (1-5) plays Platte-Geddes on Friday in Miller.

Scoring summary

First quarter

KWL: Jackson Nockels 2 run (Nockels run)

M: Trevor Brueggeman 72 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

KWL: Seth Kirsch 40 run (Chandler Fredericksen pass from Dylan Mohnen)

KWL: Nockels 3 run (Fredericksen pass from Mohnen)

Third quarter

KWL: Kirsch 2 run (Alex Ballery kick)

M: Henry Mullaney 56 pass from Brueggeman (Mullaney pass from Brueggeman)

Fourth quarter

KWL: Kory Peters 5 run (Ballery kick)

KWL: Kezery LeBeau 46 run (LeBeau 3 run)

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Wagner 0

ABERDEEN — Wagner took a tough loss on the road Friday at Aberdeen Roncalli, falling to the Cavaliers 46-0 in a prep football game at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

Roncalli scored 21 points in the first quarter and led 40-0 at the half. Conner Fiedler had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put Aberdeen Roncalli on the board opening the game and then had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown later in the quarter. The Cavaliers had 200 yards of rushing on 35 carries and Braden Sommers was 3-for-6 passing, hitting a 50-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Hilton to start the second quarter.

The Red Raiders were held to just 64 total yards of offense in the loss. Colton Frei had 32 yards rushing on five carries and Jace Faulkner had 41 yards passing on 4-of-16 attempts.

Aberdeen Roncalli (2-3) plays Sisseton in Sisseton on Friday. Wagner (1-4) hosts Groton Area on Friday in Wagner.

Scoring summary

First quarter

AR: Conner Fiedler 85 kickoff return (Conner Deutsch kick)

AR: Fiedler 40 interception return (Deutsch kick)

AR: Gabe Torbert 1 run (Deutsch kick)

Second quarter

AR: Hunter Hilton 50 pass from Braden Sommers (kick failed)

AR: Sommers 1 run (Deutsch kick)

AR: Colton Cox 36 pass from Sommers (kick failed)

Third quarter

AR: Jaden Karst 4 run (kick failed)

Burke/South Central 22, Avon 20

BURKE — A failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter prevented Avon from tying the game and allowed Burke/South Central to escape with a 22-20 victory on Friday.

For Burke/South Central, Vladik Johnson had 96 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Brock Karbo passed for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Jacob Cihak paced the Pirate offense as he rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another. Tate Wynia was the leading rusher for Avon as he rumbled for 79 yards on 13 rushes. Sam Eben caught a touchdown pass for Avon.

Burke/South Central (1-5) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian in Bonesteel on Friday. Avon (1-5) travels to Lake Andes on Oct. 14 to play Andes Central/Dakota Christian.

Scoring summary

First quarter

A: Tyler Kopp 16 from Jacob Cihak (run failed)

Second quarter

B: Jaden Frank 35 pass from Brock Karbo (Karbo rush)

A: Sam Eben 8 pass from Cihak (Eben pass from Cihak)

Third quarter

B: Vladik Johnson 35 run (Tyler Mizner pass from Karbo)

Fourth quarter

B: Vladik Johnson 19 run (run failed)

A: Cihak 14 run (Eben pass from Cihak failed)

Corsica-Stickney 51, Irene-Wakonda 0

IRENE — No. 1 Corsica-Stickney routed Irene-Wakonda 51-0 in prep football action on Friday night.

Clayton Menning racked up three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and Cordel Menning added another four rushing touchdowns for Corsica-Stickney. As a team, the Jaguars outgained Irene-Wakonda 284 to 94 yards.

Clayton Menning had six tackles on the night, and Hunter Johnson had five.

No individual statistics were available for Irene-Wakonda.

Corsica-Stickney (6-0) travels to Armour on Friday to play Tripp-Delmont/Armour. Irene-Wakonda (2-4) plays Garretson in Irene on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Clayton Menning 18 run (Landon Bruinsma run)

C: Cl. Menning 22 interception (run failed)

C: Cl. Menning 11 run (Blake Moke run)

C: Cordel Menning 15 run (run failed)

C: Bailey Anthony safety

Second quarter

C: Co. Menning 1 run (Cl. Menning kick)

Third quarter

C: Co. Menning 5 run (Cl. Menning run)

C: Co. Menning 10 run (no attempt)

Parkston 50, Jones County/White River 0

WHITE RIVER — Parkston scored 30 points in the second quarter Friday to cruise to a road victory at Jones County/White River in a prep football action, winning 50-0.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Parkston outgained Jones County/White River 318 yards to 56 yards, including 243 rushing yards. Kyler Holzbauer led the Trojan rushing attack with 93 yards on eight carries and Blake Bietz had 63 rushing yards. Kellen Culbert threw for 69 yards on 2 of 4 passing.

Slayton Neugebauer had nine tackles and a sack for Parkston in the win.

Parkston (4-2) hosts Winner on Friday in Parkston. Jones County/White River (0-5) travels to Mission on Friday to play Todd County.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Blake Bietz 35 run (kick failed)

P: Kyler Holzbauer 15 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

P: Holzbauer 38 run (Tulsa Janish run)

P: Jordan McKean 38 pass from Kellan Culbert (Holzbauer run)

P: McKean 70 punt return (Janish run)

P: Dawson Semmler 1 run (Holzbauer run)

Third quarter

P: Janish 3 run (pass good)

Bon Homme 41, Colman-Egan 40

COLMAN — In a nine-man football thriller, Bon Homme ran up 535 yards of offense to edge Colman-Egan 41-40 Friday in prep football action in Colman.

The Cavaliers ran the ball 60 times for 262 yards and had 273 yards passing the ball, while the C-Hawks had 350 yards of rushing and 205 passing yards, totaling 555 yards.

For Bon Homme, Chase Kortan had 136 yards on 28 carries and four rushing touchdowns. Bryce Scieszinski had 273 yards passing, going 14-for-29 in the air. His only touchdown pass was to Mace Merkwan, who had four catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Walker Olivier led the way for C-E, running for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while Bodee Groos had 85 yards rushing and a score, while throwing for 205 yards on six passes. He hit Malik Poppinga for three catches and 139 yards. The C-Hawks had a 28-27 lead at halftime but the Cavaliers led 41-34 after three quarters.

No scoring summary was available.

Bon Homme (3-2) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Friday in Tyndall. Colman-Egan (4-1) plays Castlewood/Estelline in Colman on Friday.

Gayville-Volin 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin defeated Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54-0 in prep football action on Friday night.

No individual statistics were reported.

Gayville-Volin (4-1) plays Scotland in Gayville on Friday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-5) plays Corsica-Stickney on Friday in Armour.

Friday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Wagner 0

Baltic 48, Alcester-Hudson 0

Belle Fourche 35, St. Francis Indian 8

Bennett County 12, Custer 8

Bon Homme 41, Colman-Egan 40

Brandon Valley 41, Rapid City Central 10

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 16, McCook Central/Montrose 14

Burke/South Central 22, Avon 20

Canistota 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 14

Chamberlain 51, Todd County 0

Chester 54, Viborg-Hurley 14

Colome 60, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Corsica/Stickney 51, Irene-Wakonda 0

Dakota Hills 36, Waverly-South Shore 12

Dakota Valley 33, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Dell Rapids 28, Canton 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 26

DeSmet 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 28

Deuel 34, Clark/Willow Lake 28

Gayville-Volin 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

Great Plains Lutheran 27, Tri-State 18

Gregory 32, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Groton Area 41, Sisseton 6

Harding County 42, Bison 14

Harrisburg 35, Aberdeen Central 7

Hill City 58, Edgemont 22

Hot Springs 38, Sturgis 0

Huron 26, Spearfish 20

Kimball/White Lake 46, Miller 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 46, Grant County-Flasher, N.D. 36

Leola/Frederick 48, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Madison 34, Sioux Falls Christian 6

McLaughlin 58, Crazy Horse 8

Milbank Area 35, Redfield/Doland 3

Mitchell 28, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Mobridge-Pollock 42, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 14

Newell 41, Timber Lake 14

Northwestern 51, Lower Brule 14

Parker 30, Garretson 29

Parkston 50, Jones County/White River 0

Philip 54, Lyman 0

Rapid City Stevens 24, Watertown 3

Red Cloud 41, Little Wound 40

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 35, Yankton 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Brookings 14

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Pierre 41

Sioux Valley 41, Flandreau 15

St. Thomas More 28, Douglas 7

Stanley County 40, Kadoka Area 0

Tea Area 39, Vermillion 6

Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 14

Wall 47, Faith 6

Warner 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Webster 46, Florence/Henry 8

West Central 41, Lennox 13

Wolsey-Wessington 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 7