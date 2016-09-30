Canistota powers past Mount Vernon/Plankinton

Canistota's Austin Thu, right, gets away from Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Dane Rihanek on Friday in Mount Vernon. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Hayden Schmidt tries to run away from Canistota's Xavier Ward on Friday in Mount Vernon. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

The top-ranked Hawks made things tough for the No. 3 Titans in the trenches and won the Class 9AA showdown 34-14 in Mount Vernon.

"They dominated the line scrimmage," MVP coach Brent Olson said. "(Canistota lineman) Xavier Ward started out by taking half the field away and then he took three quarters of the field away and then pretty much took the entire field away from us. It wasn't much we could call to get away from him."

Ward, a future South Dakota State lineman, led a Canistota (5-0) defense that limited the Titans to eight points for most of the night. MVP (4-1) exploded for 68 points and 473 yards last week.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton managed 332 yards on Friday.

"Our defense was awesome tonight," the 6-foot-2, 285-pound Ward said. "We shut them down. We controlled the line and all around our defense was just there."

Ward and fellow lineman Kasey Buse (6-foot-3, 290 pounds) were also big on the offensive line for Canistota, which racked up 473 total yards and 298 rushing yards.

"Our offensive line did a great job against some serious defensive pressure," Canistota coach James Strang said. "They are bringing five, six every time. I thought our O-line did a nice job of picking up blitzes and controlling the line of scrimmage throughout."

Quarterback Scott Jolley and running back Austin Thu were the main beneficiaries of Canistota's dominance up front. Jolley completed 9-for-12 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. Thu had 236 rushing yards on 25 carries and three total touchdowns.

"It was a really big win for us," Thu said. "We worked hard out there and I am glad we got the win."

Thu scored three straight touchdowns in the second half as Canistota pulled away in the third quarter. The sophomore scored a two-yard touchdown to put the Hawks ahead 20-8.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton then turned the ball over on downs at Canistota's 12-yard line. On the next play, Thu raced 88 yards for a touchdown.

"Our offense was great," Ward said. "We had a back that stepped up. He just really powered the ball and I really feel like coaches called a good game, too."

Thu's 88-yard touchdown was all setup by Canistota's two powerful linemen.

"He got a nice seam," Strang said. "Kasey Buse and Xavier Ward did a heck of a job blowing things up."

Thu then put the game out of reach when he intercepted Hayden Schmidt on a screen pass and returned it for a touchdown.

"I read the quarterback's eyes and just followed the ball," Thu said about the pick-six.

Jolley scored two touchdowns in the first half, including a big momentum changing play to end the first half. He punched one in from two-yards out to cap off Canistota's first drive. MVP's Jesse Hastings scored an 11-yard touchdown to knot it up at 8-8 with 3:35 left in the half.

The Hawks' ensuing drive stalled at MVP's 36-yard line and they called a timeout with five seconds left. Jolley then took the shotgun snap, rolled to his right, heaved the football back to the left and Levi Waldhauser hauled in the touchdown over an MVP defender.

"I would had liked to have seen us just march in there without having to throw it up," Strang said, "but I will take points anyway we can get them."

The Hawks kept scoring points in the third quarter as they pulled away for the win.

"They broke some long ones and that is a credit to them and their defense and their run game," Olson said.

Both teams are in action next week, as Canistota will play Alcester-Hudson Friday in Alcester and Mount Vernon/Plankinton will play at Hanson Friday in Alexandria.

Canistota 8 6 20 0—34

MVP 0 8 0 6—14

Scoring summary

First quarter

C: Scott Jolley 2 run (Austin Thu run)

Second quarter

MVP: Jesse Hastings 11 run (Hayden Schmidt run)

C: Levi Waldhauser 36 pass from Jolley (pass failed)

Third quarter

C: Thu 2 run (pass good)

C: Thu 88 run (Andrew Weber pass from Jolley)

C: Thu interception return (Jett Dubs run)

Fourth quarter

MVP: Schmidt 2 run (Dane Rihanek run)