Last-second kick propels Seahawks past MCM

But when Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan's Jesse Grosdidier got another shot Friday, he didn't miss.

After missing an extra point kick that would have tied the game with seven minutes left, Grosdidier calmly knocked a 25-yard field goal through the uprights with six seconds left to lift the Seahawks to a 16-14 win over McCook Central/Montrose Friday in Salem.

Cole Gassman scored his second touchdown of the game to bring BEE within one point before Grosdidier's game-tying attempt sailed wide.

But the second chance arrived with 1:40 left in the game when Gassman picked off an MCM pass and the Seahawks marched to the eight-yard-line to give Grosdidier, one of the area's more consistent kickers, a chance to hit the game-winner.

After two Fighting Cougars timeouts, Grosdidier pushed his team to its third win of the year,

"I wanted a shot at it," Grosdidier said. "I was a little nervous but I knew if I stuck to what I do in practice and my regular routine, I knew I'd be fine."

Seahawks coach Jeff VanLeur said there was no doubt what he was going to do.

"We had confidence in him all the way," VanLeur said. "He's one of those kids that finds a way to win. We had to put the ball in his hands, or in this case, his foot and he did a nice job."

The Seahawks opened the game with a 12-play drive that took almost six minutes and was capped when Gassman scored from on a seven-yard run to put BEE ahead.

It was mostly quiet until late in the first half, when MCM drove 57 yards in 11 plays and grabbed a three-yard-touchdown run from Collin Cleveland with 39 seconds left to tie the game at 7-7 before halftime.

In the third quarter, the Fighting Cougars recovered a fumble in Seahawk territory and quarterback Kendall Gassman capped an eight-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run to put MCM ahead for the first time in the game.

Jamin Arend led the Seahawk attack with 25 carries for 122 yards rushing. Gassman followed with 21 carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 4-ranked BEE (3-3) rushed 47 times for 201 yards and was 5-of-10 for 43 yards passing for 244 total yards.

"Give our team a lot of credit," VanLeur said. "We found a way to win. We could have gave up when we were down with three minutes in the game. But we gave ourselves a chance and that's all you can ask for."

The Fighting Cougars, who fell to 3-3, carried the ball 36 times for 102 yards and had 39 yards passing for 142 total yards.

"I'm extremely proud of our kids." MCM coach Ryan Evans. "We're going to use this as a launching point and hopefully, we get to keep playing."

Evans said he didn't regret calling for a pass play late in the game that was eventually intercepted and allowed the Seahawks their final drive. It was 3rd-and-16 at the time of the play and Evans said a run wasn't going to seal the game.

"We talked about playing to win and our boys played to win the entire night," Evans said. "And our coaching staff backed them up."

MCM has a bye Friday, while BEE will travel to Elk Point to take on Elk Point-Jefferson Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BEE: Cole Gassman 9 run (Jesse Grosdidier kick)

Second quarter

MCM: Collin Cleveland 3 run (Josh Hanson kick)

Third quarter

MCM: Kendall Gassman 2 run (Hanson kick)

Fourth quarter

BEE: Gassman 4 run (kick failed)

BEE: Grosdidier 25 field goal