Kernel girls tennis take second at ESD

BRANDON—Sammy Pooley won the Flight No. 1 singles competition at the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Thursday in Brandon.

The Kernels finished second in the team competition with 308 points. Watertown won the ESD title with 349 points.

Pooley and doubles partner Avery Larson won at No. 1 doubles and Kelsey Dahme won a conference title at No. 3 singles. Dahme and Kaihlen Smith finished second at No. 2 doubles and Madison Bohlen and Ashley Jones were second at No. 3 doubles.

The meet went late into the evening and results were not reported until late Thursday.

Look for more coverage of the ESD girls tennis meet in Saturday's edition of The Daily Republic.