Kernels earn road win at Yankton

From left, Mitchell's Mackenzie Miller, Lauren Larson (2), Jenna Weich (20) and Mandy Schmidt (5) celebrates with her teammates after a point during Thursday night's ESD volleyball match with Yankton at the Yankton High School gym. (Jeremy Hoeck/Yankton Press and Dakotan)

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following story has been updated with Mitchell's statistics from Thursday's game.

YANKTON — Sophomores Mackenzie Miller and Chelsea Brewster combined for 40 kills as the Mitchell Kernels took down the Yankton Gazelles 25-15, 28-26, 23-25, 25-14 in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Thursday in Yankton.

Miller totaled 21 kills and Brewster added 19 kills, including four in the final set to help put the Gazelles away. Carly Haring added 12 kills, as the trio was set up by Mandy Schmidt's 57 assists.

"We have very good hitters on our team," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "We felt that we could utilize our outsides, so our setter, Schmidt, did a really good job of that we thought."

The Kernels got to work quickly in the first set, jumping out to a nine-point lead at 16-7, and brought the first set home 25-15. Six different Kernels recorded a kill in the set, while Jenna Weich and Sage Jorgensen each notched two aces.

The momentum started to turn in the Gazelles' favor in the second after six-straight points brought them to within one at 18-17. Yankton grabbed the lead briefly before dropping the set 28-26 with Brewster and Weich finishing of the set with kills. Miller notched seven kills in the second.

In a tight third set, Yankton edged out Mitchell 25-23, never leading by more than four points. The teams traded points back-and-forth for 10 points in the middle of the set with Yankton maintaining a one point advantage. Maddy Hochstein finished off the set with her fourth kill and Jessica Reinhardt led the set with five. Miller totaled eight kills in the set.

"We played really well in sets two and three," Yankton coach Tiffany Beste said. "That's the type of volleyball we need to be playing every match for the rest of the season.

"If we play the way we did in sets two and three, we are going to win some matches down the stretch."

Mitchell came out on fire in the fourth set by gaining a 10-2 advantage. Yankton couldn't cut the Kernel lead in half and Mitchell took the game with a 25-14 fourth set. Haring led Mitchell with five kills in the set.

"We had our moments that we played really well and we had some moments where we didn't, but that's the life of high school volleyball," Thill said. "When we went to the fourth set, our team did a good job of setting the tempo that we want to play at."

On defense, Miller had 25 digs and Lauren Larson recorded 24 digs. Miller had four blocks and Haring and Jenna Weich each had three blocks.

"We trying to get better and have to cut down on the errors," Thill said. "I think we had five errors in a row and if you do that, you are going to give the other team an opportunity.

Yankton dropped to 1-11 after the loss. Reinhardt led with 11 kills and Hochstein added nine. Cameryn Specht notched 30 assists. Josie Sayler led the game with four blocks. Holly Mines led the game with 23 digs before going down with an injury in the fourth set.

"The energy was there in set four, but Mitchell came out a lot stronger than they were in sets two and three," Beste said. "We struggled to respond to that in set four."

Up next for the Gazelles is a trip to Brookings, the only team Yankton has beaten, on Tuesday. Mitchell (8-3, 7-3 ESD), on a four-match winning streak, will play four matches Saturday at the Huron Invitational, facing Sioux Falls Washington, Sturgis, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls O'Gorman.

Subvarsity:

JV: Mitchell won 25-13, 25-23. Bridget Thill had 10 digs and one ace. Sage Jorgensen had six kills.

Sophomores: Yankton won 16-25, 25-23, 15-13. Payton Morgan had nine kills, while Lesley Von Drongelen and Tess Limberg each had 16 digs.

Freshman A: Mitchell won 25-17, 26-24.

Freshman B: Mitchell won 19-25, 25-15, 15-9.