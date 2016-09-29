Lee leads Parkston with his putter

PARKSTON — Jacob Lee was running through the scouting report on himself recently, breaking down each aspect of his golf game.

Driver: "Iffy," he said, laughing.

But for the Parkston junior golfer, his game starts and ends with the putter.

"I would have to say the putter has been something I've been doing pretty well with, especially over the last few months," Lee said. "Just the ability to make a par putt when I need it the most lately."

That's paid off in the final score for Lee at the Region 3A tournament, which Lee won with a 1-under-71, which included a 2-under performance on the front nine at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Lee will be among those in contention for a Class A individual state championship, starting Monday at the state meet at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.

"Jake takes care of business with his game," Parkston coach Tyler Hockett said. "His game doesn't have very many waves. He knows what he has to do to score and I'm just excited that he's bought into the fact that the flatstick is going to do it for him."

Hockett added that Lee has put about 75 percent of his practice time into putting and the young player has learned that it's where he can create his own success.

Part of that might be because Lee has been there and done that when it comes to state tournament play. As a junior, this will be his fifth state tournament trip and he's seeking a fourth state tournament medal, finishing in the top-10 twice already.

"Jacob has got a lot of experience, a lot of tournaments under his belt and he's been on the state tournament teams since he was a seventh grader," Hockett said. "He's been under the gun."

Lee finished second last year at the state meet in Milbank, finishing three shots behind champion Gabe Heller, of Aberdeen Roncalli. He tied for ninth in 2014 at Hot Springs and placed 23rd at the 2013 state tournament as an eighth-grader at Central Valley in Hartford.

As a team, Parkston has finished second twice in that time and also has a third-place finish.

While Lee has the state meet experience, some of his teammates do not. Alex Scott and Nate Hohn return from last year's second-place team but Braden Bruening and Quinn Bormann are new to the state tournament scene.

"Just like me, they've had their ups and they've had their downs," Lee said. "The biggest thing is just to help them mentally make it through each round. No matter what you do, don't worry about what you recently did, worry about the next hole and the future. That's what we've focused on doing this year. The older guys have tried to help as much as we can with the swing and the short game."

Lee will be in the leadoff group on Monday, teeing off at 9 a.m. Mountain time on the first hole with Chamberlain's Danny Sazue, St. Thomas More's Nick Lust and Canton's Jake Peterson.

Lee said there's not any self-imposed expectations for him heading to Rapid City.

"I'm just going to go out and play," Lee said. "I don't want to think about anyone else or what's happening on the leaderboard. If I do my thing, I'll be fine."