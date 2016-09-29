In a classic battle of smaller school against bigger school, smaller schools have been holding their own.

When the South Dakota High School Activities Association created a new 11-man football class in 2013—known as Class 11AAA—the bigger schools in Sioux Falls had won nine-straight state championships dating back to 2003.

Before the start of the 2016 season, The Daily Republic has found Class 11AA schools have a 26-38 record against Class 11AAA schools in football. Class 11AA Eastern South Dakota Conference schools—Brookings, Harrisburg, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre and Yankton—are 24-30 in the first three seasons against bigger 11AAA schools. Watertown was included as a Class 11AA school in 2013 and Class 11AAA school in 2014 and 2015.

"(That record) doesn't surprise me because of the ESD tradition of competing and making things happen," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "That record is obviously a result."

Since the split between Class 11AAA and 11AA, Mitchell is 4-2 against 11AAA opponents and the Kernels have the lone win for a 11AA team against an 11AAA team this season (17-7 over Watertown).

According to the SDHSAA, a school will be placed in Class 11AAA for football if it has a male enrollment of 400 or more students. Class 11AA enrollment is classified for schools with male enrollments of 225 to 399 students.

"It just comes down to numbers," VanOverschelde said. "The vision of AAA and AA, I said from the beginning, that it would be good for our program and multiple programs. I think you've seen that with an increase in numbers in our program and other comparable programs. I think it was good for the state of South Dakota."

Yankton head coach Arlin Likness said the 24-30 record depends on the 11AAA teams playing, as he said the top two or three teams in Class 11AAA "tend to be a level up on everyone else."

"The stats show how numbers affect the game of football," Likness said via email. "The biggest thing for 11AA is staying healthy. If we lose a starter, it may take two players to replace him, one on offense and one on defense. In 11AAA, they usually have someone—another senior or junior waiting to get in. They have the numbers to platoon and we usually don't in 11AA."

The 2016 season is bucking the three-year trend, as 11AA teams are 1-8 against 11AAA teams so far this season. Mitchell has the lone win for a 11AA team against an 11AAA team.

Sioux Falls Lincoln head coach Brian Bechard, who was the Patriots' defensive coordinator for the team's 11AAA state championships in 2013 and 2014, said enrollment numbers in Sioux Falls were higher than average for the past 10 years. He said the enrollment numbers in Sioux Falls went through "a cycle that caused a bit of a bubble."

"Most AA schools are able to compete well with the AAA schools," Bechard said. "If you look at our participation numbers in football at Lincoln, most AA schools are probably going to have the same number of kids out and participating in football as we do."

Bechard added the schools near the bottom of enrollment in Class 11AA are farther away from competing with Class 11AAA teams.

"I think a class of 12 or 15 teams is probably a little more reasonable than having a class of eight teams," Bechard said. "A class of eight teams is more of a conference than it is a state classification, in my opinion."

Depth matters

As all three coaches noted, the differences between Class 11AAA and 11AA teams are the number of kids playing football. Schools that have more students playing the sport and have bigger enrollments tend to have more depth on the field.

"The difference is depth and specialization," VanOverschelde said. "That makes the difference between 11AAA and 11AA."

VanOverschelde added the enrollment and participation gap between some schools in the mid-2000s has been closing in the past few years. He added the creation of Class 11AAA has helped more Class 11AA teams gain larger turnouts for the sport of football.

"I don't know if that was an outcome that they wanted to create at the time, but it's definitely been a product of that decision," VanOverschelde said.

According to the SDHSAA, the male-only average daily memberships used for the classification of football athletics, which includes enrollment of grades 9, 10, and 11 have Mitchell listed at 288 male students and Sioux Falls Lincoln is 754. Those figures have been used for the 2015-16 season and are currently being used for classification during 2016-17 school year.

On the football rosters, Mitchell has 59 players listed on its varsity roster this season, while Lincoln has 57 players listed. Both rosters include only sophomores, juniors and seniors.

While both classes only had two different state champions in three full seasons, VanOverschelde said Class 11AA football has created more competitive matchups than Class 11AAA.

"It's been some exciting contests, some exciting playoffs and if that's what we're looking for, and what we're after by giving kids an opportunity to participate and compete, it's been a valued move," VanOverschelde said.

11AA ESD Record 11AA record

2013: 7-12 7-16

2014: 10-12 11-14

2015: 7-8 8-8

Total: 24-30 26-38