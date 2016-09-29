Kernels set for stiffer test against Sioux Falls Lincoln
Kent VanOverschelde was eager to see how the Mitchell High School football team would approach practice ahead of one of the team's toughest opponents on the schedule.
Riding a four-game winning streak and coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Sturgis and Spearfish, would the Kernels be a little timid or overly-focused for their next opponent?
VanOverschelde said the answer was no and added he's liked what he's seen from the Kernels this week ahead of the team's matchup against Class 11AAA opponent Sioux Falls Lincoln at 5 p.m. today at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.
"We're a football team that understands where we are at and we're excited for that next challenge," VanOverschelde said. "Sioux Falls Lincoln will provide that."
The No. 2 Kernels (4-1) enter today's contest with the offense playing at a high level. In the first half last week against Spearfish, the Kernels racked up 55 points, 41 in the second quarter alone. Mitchell is averaging 268 yards rushing and 45 yards passing per game.
"We've developed some confidence in past four football games and developed an identity, now it's just a big challenge in front of us," VanOverschelde said. "It's going to be a great test for our football team in preparation and in competition."
Running back Spencer Neugebauer leads the offense with 15 touchdowns (13 rushing, two receiving) this season. The senior has 708 rushing yards on 75 carries for an average of 9.44 yards per carry.
Sioux Falls Lincoln head coach Brian Bechard said slowing down Neugebauer starts with tackling.
"We have to play well up front on the defensive line and we have to tackle," Bechard said. "We noticed on film that Neugebauer is good at finding space and getting through tackles. We have to fit space well and tackle well."
The Patriots (2-3) have dealt with plenty of adversity early in the season. The team has already suffered a plethora of injuries, especially on offense as starting quarterback Preston Eisenbraun was hurt in the team's first game of the season. Cole DeBerg filled in as the team's starting quarterback for the next three games but missed last week's loss at Aberdeen Central. The Patriots have turned to Eric Looby, a wide receiver as the team's starter for Mitchell.
Bechard said Lincoln hopes to get starting running back Corey Fichter back but isn't sure how much the 5-foot-8, 210 pound back will play.
"We have to take advantage of what the defense gives us," Bechard said. "If they are loading the box we have to be able to throw the ball and if they're playing off we have be able to run the ball."
Mitchell's starting defensive unit has only allowed 21 points in the past four games combined. The starting unit didn't play in the second half against Spearfish when the Spartans scored 20 points. On the season as a whole, the Kernels are allowing 13.6 points per game.
"We really click," Mitchell defensive back Reed Overweg about the defense. "We get along and we know each player has the other player's back."
Against the Patriots, Mitchell will look to win the turnover battle once again. The Kernels have nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries on the season for an average of 2.5 turnovers per game. Overweg, Neugebauer and Jed Schmidt each have two interceptions on the season, while Cody Reichelt leads the team with 40 tackles on the season. Mitchell has also recorded 12 sacks this season and will look to put pressure on Lincoln's quarterback.
"We are going to have to be ready to play from kickoff to the end," VanOverschelde said. "We're continuously building and preparing, but it comes down to execution."
No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (4-1) vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-3)
When/Where: 5 p.m. today at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls
Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Lincoln 42-35 on Oct. 2, 2015 in Mitchell.
Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Lincoln's Brian Bechard, first year.
Forecast: 64 degrees and sunny at kickoff with east winds at 6 mph.
Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a four-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll, while Lincoln is receiving votes in the Class 11AAA poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 268 yards on the ground per game and 45 yards per game through the air. Mitchell's offense is averaging 37 points per game and the defense is allowing 13.6 points per game. ... Lincoln's former head coach Aaron Beavers resigned from his position as the Patriots head coach on Sept. 22. Today's game is the annual homecoming game for the Patriots.
Mitchell's projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180
RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
WR: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180
TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245
RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230
C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210
LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299
Defense
DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290
DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235
DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170
DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170
LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190
LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205
LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185
LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165
DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175
DB: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180
S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175
Special teams
P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160
LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240
Lincoln's projected starters
(Position, name, year, height, weight)
Offense
QB: Eric Looby, 12, 5-11, 160
RB: Jesse Nelson, 11, 5-8, 205
RB: Payton Sudenga, 12, 5-11, 210
WR: Zach Hanson, 10, 6-3, 195
WR: Cole DeBerg, 12, 5-11, 175
OL: Grant Trieber, 10, 6-7, 265
OL: Noah Brown, 10, 6-3, 235
OL: Ben Schilling, 12, 6-1, 270
OL: Joe Sudbeck, 12, 6-3, 230
OL: Tucker Hall, 12, 6-1, 215
TE: Trent Naasz, 12, 6-2, 200
Defense
DL: Jack VanVeldhueizen, 12, 5-7, 220
DL: Devon Lovro, 12, 5-11, 170
DL: Ben Boehrns, 12, 5-10, 220
DL: Trent Naasz, 12, 6-2, 200
LB: Xavier Kolb, 11, 6-1, 225
LB: Jayden Julius, 11, 5-9, 160
LB: Payton Sudenga, 12, 5-11, 210
DB: Malik Redd, 11, 5-11, 160
DB: Stan Larson, 12, 5-10, 185
DB: Collin Brison, 11, 6-3, 180
DB: Jack Meyers, 11, 6-0, 160
Special teams
P: Trent Naasz, 12, 6-2, 200
K: Eric Looby, 12, 5-11, 160