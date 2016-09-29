Search
    Kernels set for stiffer test against Sioux Falls Lincoln

    By Eric Mayer Today at 11:18 p.m.
    Mitchell's Sam Michels (14) tries to shake off Spearfish's Jace Engesser (3) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    Kent VanOverschelde was eager to see how the Mitchell High School football team would approach practice ahead of one of the team's toughest opponents on the schedule.

    Riding a four-game winning streak and coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Sturgis and Spearfish, would the Kernels be a little timid or overly-focused for their next opponent?

    VanOverschelde said the answer was no and added he's liked what he's seen from the Kernels this week ahead of the team's matchup against Class 11AAA opponent Sioux Falls Lincoln at 5 p.m. today at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

    "We're a football team that understands where we are at and we're excited for that next challenge," VanOverschelde said. "Sioux Falls Lincoln will provide that."

    The No. 2 Kernels (4-1) enter today's contest with the offense playing at a high level. In the first half last week against Spearfish, the Kernels racked up 55 points, 41 in the second quarter alone. Mitchell is averaging 268 yards rushing and 45 yards passing per game.

    "We've developed some confidence in past four football games and developed an identity, now it's just a big challenge in front of us," VanOverschelde said. "It's going to be a great test for our football team in preparation and in competition."

    Running back Spencer Neugebauer leads the offense with 15 touchdowns (13 rushing, two receiving) this season. The senior has 708 rushing yards on 75 carries for an average of 9.44 yards per carry.

    Sioux Falls Lincoln head coach Brian Bechard said slowing down Neugebauer starts with tackling.

    "We have to play well up front on the defensive line and we have to tackle," Bechard said. "We noticed on film that Neugebauer is good at finding space and getting through tackles. We have to fit space well and tackle well."

    The Patriots (2-3) have dealt with plenty of adversity early in the season. The team has already suffered a plethora of injuries, especially on offense as starting quarterback Preston Eisenbraun was hurt in the team's first game of the season. Cole DeBerg filled in as the team's starting quarterback for the next three games but missed last week's loss at Aberdeen Central. The Patriots have turned to Eric Looby, a wide receiver as the team's starter for Mitchell.

    Bechard said Lincoln hopes to get starting running back Corey Fichter back but isn't sure how much the 5-foot-8, 210 pound back will play.

    "We have to take advantage of what the defense gives us," Bechard said. "If they are loading the box we have to be able to throw the ball and if they're playing off we have be able to run the ball."

    Mitchell's starting defensive unit has only allowed 21 points in the past four games combined. The starting unit didn't play in the second half against Spearfish when the Spartans scored 20 points. On the season as a whole, the Kernels are allowing 13.6 points per game.

    "We really click," Mitchell defensive back Reed Overweg about the defense. "We get along and we know each player has the other player's back."

    Against the Patriots, Mitchell will look to win the turnover battle once again. The Kernels have nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries on the season for an average of 2.5 turnovers per game. Overweg, Neugebauer and Jed Schmidt each have two interceptions on the season, while Cody Reichelt leads the team with 40 tackles on the season. Mitchell has also recorded 12 sacks this season and will look to put pressure on Lincoln's quarterback.

    "We are going to have to be ready to play from kickoff to the end," VanOverschelde said. "We're continuously building and preparing, but it comes down to execution."

    No. 2 Mitchell Kernels (4-1) vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-3)

    When/Where: 5 p.m. today at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls

    Last meeting: Mitchell defeated Lincoln 42-35 on Oct. 2, 2015 in Mitchell.

    Coaches: Mitchell's Kent VanOverschelde, 10th year; Lincoln's Brian Bechard, first year.

    Forecast: 64 degrees and sunny at kickoff with east winds at 6 mph.

    Notes: Mitchell enters today's game on a four-game winning streak. ... The Kernels are ranked No. 2 in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association poll, while Lincoln is receiving votes in the Class 11AAA poll. ... The Kernels are averaging 268 yards on the ground per game and 45 yards per game through the air. Mitchell's offense is averaging 37 points per game and the defense is allowing 13.6 points per game. ... Lincoln's former head coach Aaron Beavers resigned from his position as the Patriots head coach on Sept. 22. Today's game is the annual homecoming game for the Patriots.

    Mitchell's projected starters

    (Position, name, year, height, weight)

    Offense

    QB: Kiel Nelson, 10, 6-2, 180

    RB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

    RB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

    RB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

    WR: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180

    TE: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

    RT: Spencer Mohr, 12, 6-4, 245

    RG: Zeb Parsons, 12, 5-11, 230

    C: Alex Klingaman, 12, 6-1, 210

    LG: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

    LT: Chris Corbett, 12, 6-3, 299

    Defense

    DT: Spencer Morgan, 12, 6-2, 290

    DT: Michael Horton, 12, 6-0, 235

    DE: Kyle Foote, 11, 5-9, 170

    DE: Damian Krogman, 11, 5-10, 170

    LB: Carson Max, 10, 6-0, 190

    LB: Cody Reichelt, 12, 6-2, 205

    LB: Spencer Neugebauer, 12, 6-1, 185

    LB: Briggs Havlik, 11, 5-9, 165

    DB: Sam Michels, 12, 6-0, 175

    DB: Reed Overweg, 12, 6-2, 180

    S: Jed Schmidt, 12, 5-11 175

    Special teams

    P/K: Seth Paulson, 12, 6-0, 160

    LS: Bryce Geraets, 12, 6-2, 240

    Lincoln's projected starters

    (Position, name, year, height, weight)

    Offense

    QB: Eric Looby, 12, 5-11, 160

    RB: Jesse Nelson, 11, 5-8, 205

    RB: Payton Sudenga, 12, 5-11, 210

    WR: Zach Hanson, 10, 6-3, 195

    WR: Cole DeBerg, 12, 5-11, 175

    OL: Grant Trieber, 10, 6-7, 265

    OL: Noah Brown, 10, 6-3, 235

    OL: Ben Schilling, 12, 6-1, 270

    OL: Joe Sudbeck, 12, 6-3, 230

    OL: Tucker Hall, 12, 6-1, 215

    TE: Trent Naasz, 12, 6-2, 200

    Defense

    DL: Jack VanVeldhueizen, 12, 5-7, 220

    DL: Devon Lovro, 12, 5-11, 170

    DL: Ben Boehrns, 12, 5-10, 220

    DL: Trent Naasz, 12, 6-2, 200

    LB: Xavier Kolb, 11, 6-1, 225

    LB: Jayden Julius, 11, 5-9, 160

    LB: Payton Sudenga, 12, 5-11, 210

    DB: Malik Redd, 11, 5-11, 160

    DB: Stan Larson, 12, 5-10, 185

    DB: Collin Brison, 11, 6-3, 180

    DB: Jack Meyers​​, 11, 6-0, 160

    Special teams

    P: Trent Naasz, 12, 6-2, 200

    K: Eric Looby, 12, 5-11, 160

