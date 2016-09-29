Krause hits another personal record

Mitchell's Mary Krause competes at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday in Watertown. Krause finished in ninth place for the Kernels. (Roger Merriam/Watertown Public Opinion)

The Mitchell senior cross-country runner logged a personal record time of 20 minutes and 12 seconds to finish in ninth place at the Watertown Invitational.

It was another personal record run for Krause this season.

"She has PR'd every time she has raced," Mitchell coach Keith Christensen said. "She should get it under 20 before we are done here."

Avia Haley was Mitchell's next best finisher on the girls' side with a time of 20:40.

"She had a good race, too," Christensen said. "She is only an eighth grader."

The Mitchell girls finished in ninth place out of 10 teams at the meet. The Kernel boys' team placed eighth out of 10 teams.

Aberdeen Central won the girls' team title with 35 points. Ellie Abraham was the individual medalist in 18:52. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the boys' team title with 36 points. Roosevelt's Seth Iverson was the individual medalist in 16:14.

Jacob Jarding placed 23rd for Mitchell with a time of 17:59, while Lucas Moller finished 28th in 18:06. Kelton Vincent came in 30th place in 18:07.

Christensen said he changed up the training routine this week for the Kernels. They trained hard Monday and Tuesday leading into Thursday's invite.

"The kids basically ran with tired legs," Christensen said. "So we did not have a lot of PR's."

The Kernels will host the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Wild Oak Golf Course.

Watertown Invite

Thursday in Watertown

Girls' Results

Team Scores: 1. Aberdeen Central, 35; 2. Brandon Valley, 81; 3. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 106; 4. Sioux Falls Washington, 109; 5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 141; 6. Pierre, 147; 7. Brookings, 168; 8. Watertown, 196; 9. Mitchell, 201; 10. Huron, 263.

Top-15 Individual Results: 1. Ellie Abraham, Brookings, 18:52; 2. Abby Ripperda, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 19:08; 3. Melanie Jacobs, Aberdeen Central, 19:19; 4. Kelsi Kearney, Sioux Falls Washington, 19:29; 5. Olivia Althoff, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 19:32; 6. Zoe Douglas, Aberdeen Central, 19:39; 7. Trinity Miller, Aberdeen Central, 19:56; 8. Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central, 19:58; 9. Mary Krause, Mitchell, 20:12; 10. Carlie Kray, Sioux Falls Washington, 20:14; 11. Jordan Hermansen, Aberdeen Central, 20:18; 12. Katherine Erickson, Aberdeen Central, 20:22; 13. Mikaela Birath, Brandon Valley, 20:25; 14. Allison Rief, Brandon Valley, 20:26; 15. George Sugrue, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 20:26.

Other Mitchell Runners: 22. Avia Haley, 20:40; 57. TyAnn Hart, 22:25; 58. Jazmyn Brinkman-Wall, 22:25; 71. Annika Vermeulen, 23:17; 76. Alexis Haiar, 23:28; 80. Kyla Crago, 23:53; 81. Hannah Ziebarth, 24:13; 86. Caitlin Ostbye, 27:04.

Boys' Results

Team Scores: 1. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 36; 2. Sioux Falls Washington, 65; 3. Aberdeen Central, 83; 4. Sioux Falls O'Gorman 103; 5. Pierre, 142; 6. Brookings, 158; 7. Harrisburg, 186; 8. Mitchell, 202; 9. Watertown, 210; 10. Brandon Valley, 271.

Top-15 Individual Results: 1. Seth Iverson, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 16:14; 2. Thane Hein, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 16:21; 3. Alexander Auch, Harrisburg, 16:28; 4. Aaron Ryan, Aberdeen Central, 16:29; 5. Yonas Sadi, Sioux Falls Washington, 16:35; 6. Jackson Harrison, Aberdeen Central, 16:51; 7. Blake Chesley, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 16:59; 8. Christopher Zahn, Sioux Falls Washington, 17:01; 9. Dylan Pierson, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 17:06; 10. Isaiah Lee, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 17:11; 11. Caleb Lusk, Pierre, 17:12; 12. Merci Bita, Sioux Falls Washington, 17:14; 13. Gabe Syhre, Watertown, 17:29; 14. Zach Johnson, Aberdeen Central, 17:34; 15. Noah Richard, Sioux Falls Washington, 17:35.

Mitchell Runners: 23. Jacob Jarding, 17:59; 28. Lucas Moller, 18:06; 30. Kelton Vincent, 18:07; 71. Russell Duley, 19:55; 75. Caleb Lee, 20:52; 76. Jared Mauer, 20:52; 77. Isaac Kitchens, 20:53.